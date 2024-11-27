Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: All Research Tasks

Video Games

Niantic has already announced the upcoming Pokémon Go season, Dual Destiny, but Max Out is not quite done – Pokémon Go Max Out Finale will send off the ongoing season from November 27, 2024, at 10am local time until December 1, 2024, at 8pm local time.

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: Timed Research Tasks
  2. Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: Field Research Tasks
  3. Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: Collection Challenges

The event comes with bonuses for Raids and Eggs, some of which are free for all players and some of which are locked behind a $10 USD ticket. Galarian Corsola and its evolution, Cursola, celebrate their debut during this event. Rounding out the package is a selection of paid Timed Research, Field Research, and Collection Challenges.

Find all Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Research Tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: Timed Research Tasks

The Determined Pose Timed Research is available for $5 USD as a separate ticket purchase from the event bonuses. As a Timed Research, it is only available as long as the event runs, so until December 1, 2024, at 8pm local time. You need to complete all tasks and claim the rewards before that deadline, otherwise they’ll be lost for good.

Here are all Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Timed Research Tasks:

Step 1 of 1

  • Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Smoliv
  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Razz Berry x5
  • Hatch an Egg: Passimian
  • Catch 15 Pokémon: Pinap Berry x3
  • Win a Raid: Falinks
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,500, Stardust x1,000, Determined Pose x1 (Avatar Pose)

Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: Field Research Tasks

You can obtain the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops while Max Out Finale is going on, so until December 1, 2024. Remember that there is no pressure to finish these missions quickly – once you have them in your inventory, you can complete them at your own pace.

Here are all Pokémon Go Max Out Finale Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Hatenna
  • Hatch an Egg: Stardust x750
  • Hatch 3 Eggs: Morpeko
  • Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: Sewaddle

Pokémon Go Max Out Finale: Collection Challenges

Claiming rewards from Collection Challenges is straightforward: Grab all the Pokémon listed for each challenge during the event’s runtime and you can get all the goodies.

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 1

  • Grookey (Wild, Raids)
  • Galarian Slowpoke (Eggs)
  • Skwovet (Wild)
  • Rewards: XP x3,000 and Silver Pinap Berry x1

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 2

  • Scorbunny (Wild, Raids)
  • Galarian Ponyta (Eggs)
  • Skwovet (Wild)
  • Rewards: XP x3,000 and Silver Pinap Berry x1

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 3

  • Sobble (Wild, Raids)
  • Galarian Zigzagoon (Eggs)
  • Skwovet (Wild)
  • Rewards: XP x3,000 and Silver Pinap Berry x1

Max Out Finale Collection Challenge 4

  • Galarian Corsola (Eggs)
  • Rewards: XP x6,000 and Rare Candy x3

For more Pokémon Go, check our overviews for the weekly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.

