Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2024: All Research Tasks
Psychic Spectacular is an annual fixture on the Pokémon Go event calendar and the iteration in 2024 has a few special offerings in tow – one is the debut of the Hatenna family in the game, the other is that Beldum celebrates its Dynamax debut.
In terms of bonuses, Psychic Spectacular 2024, which runs from September 18 to 22, provides double Stardust for every Pokémon catch as well as additional Candy for Nice Throws or better. Naturally, that’s not everything – the event has Field Research Tasks, Collection Challenges, and a paid Timed Research in store as well.
Find all Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2024 tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2024: Timed Research Tasks
The Psychic Spectacular 2024 Timed Research is only available to those who buy a ticket for it at the cost of $2 USD or your regional equivalent. This Research will run exclusively during the event, so you’ll need to finish all tasks and claim all rewards before its end on September 22, 2024, at 8pm local time.
Here are all Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2024 Timed Research Tasks:
- Make 25 Curveball Throws: Star Piece x1
- Make 50 Curveball Throws: Morelull
- Make 10 Great Curveball Throws: Morelull
- Make 20 Great Curveball Throws: Morelull
- Catch 25 Psychic- or Fairy-type Pokémon: Morelull
- Catch 50 Psychic- or Fairy-type Pokémon: Morelull
- Hatch 1 Egg: Incubator x1
- Hatch 2 Eggs: Hatenna
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x15,000, Super Incubator x1, Hatenna
Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2024: Field Research Tasks
You can obtain event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops during its runtime, so until September 22, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once a Field Research Task is in your inventory, you can complete it and gather the associated rewards whenever you wish, so there is no time pressure to finish them.
Here are all Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2024 Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Psychic- or Fairy-type Pokémon: Morelull, Gothita, or Spritzee
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Morelull or Elgyem
- Make 6 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Morelull, Solosis, or Swirlix
- Make an Excellent Curveball Throw: Morelull
- Win a Max Battle: Hatenna
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Great Ball x5, Hyper Potion x1, or Max Revive x1
Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2024: Collection Challenges
Collection Challenges are similar to Timed Research Tasks: They – and their rewards – are only available during their associated event. You need to collect all Pokémon listed under a challenge inside the event’s timeframe to be able to claim its rewards.
Marvelous Minds Collection Challenge: Catch
- Spritzee (wild, Field Research)
- Swirlix (wild, Field Research)
- Morelull (wild, Field Research, Timed Research)
- Elgyem (wild, Field Research)
- Inkay (wild)
- Rewards: Stardust x1,000, Hatenna
Marvelous Minds Collection Challenge: Evolve
- Ralts (wild)
- Kirlia (evolution)
- Gardevoir (evolution)
- Solosis (wild, Field Research)
- Duosion (evolution)
- Reuniclus (evolution)
- Rewards: XP x5,000, Hatenna
Check out this month's Raids and Spotlight Hours to not miss anything going on in the mobile game and make sure to participate in Psychic Cup – Great League Edition with your newly-caught Pokémon to obtain additional Stardust rewards.