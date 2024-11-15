Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking: All Research Tasks
The Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking event runs from November 15, 2024, at 10am local time to November 17, 2024, at 8pm local time – not quite as groundbreaking as the title would have you believe.
Table of Contents
While only being a small interlude event, Simply Groundbreaking comes with its own share of Field Research and Timed Research players can tackle for some rewards alongside a higher chance to catch Shiny Drilbur.
Find all Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking: Timed Research Tasks
A Timed Research is unlocked automatically and without any cost for Simply Groundbreaking by logging in during the event. As usual, you must complete all tasks and claim all rewards of this Timed Research before the event ends on November 17, 2024, at 8pm local time.
Here are all Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research Tasks:
- Catch 5 Pokémon: Drilbur
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Drilbur Candy x10
- Win a Max Battle: Drilbur x40
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms: Drilbur
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drilbur
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x1,000, Drilbur Candy XL x5
Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking: Field Research Tasks
You can obtain the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops while Simply Groundbreaking is going on, so until November 17, 2024. Remember that there is no pressure to finish these missions quickly – once you have them in your inventory, you can complete them at your own pace.
Here are all Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Drilbur
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Drilbur Candy x5
- Make 5 Great Throws: Drilbur Candy x10
For more Pokémon Go, check our overviews for the weekly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.