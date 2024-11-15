Video Games

Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking: All Research Tasks

Find all tasks and rewards for this event

Marco Wutz

Niantic

The Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking event runs from November 15, 2024, at 10am local time to November 17, 2024, at 8pm local time – not quite as groundbreaking as the title would have you believe.

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking: Timed Research Tasks
  2. Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking: Field Research Tasks

While only being a small interlude event, Simply Groundbreaking comes with its own share of Field Research and Timed Research players can tackle for some rewards alongside a higher chance to catch Shiny Drilbur.

Find all Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking: Timed Research Tasks

A Timed Research is unlocked automatically and without any cost for Simply Groundbreaking by logging in during the event. As usual, you must complete all tasks and claim all rewards of this Timed Research before the event ends on November 17, 2024, at 8pm local time.

Here are all Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking Timed Research Tasks:

  • Catch 5 Pokémon: Drilbur
  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Drilbur Candy x10
  • Win a Max Battle: Drilbur x40
  • Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms: Drilbur
  • Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drilbur
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x1,000, Drilbur Candy XL x5

Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking: Field Research Tasks

You can obtain the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops while Simply Groundbreaking is going on, so until November 17, 2024. Remember that there is no pressure to finish these missions quickly – once you have them in your inventory, you can complete them at your own pace.

Here are all Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Drilbur
  • Make 5 Nice Throws: Drilbur Candy x5
  • Make 5 Great Throws: Drilbur Candy x10

For more Pokémon Go, check our overviews for the weekly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides