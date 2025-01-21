Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve: All Research Tasks
Becoming the very best there ever was requires an iron will and Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve wants to test yours from January 21 to 26, 2025.
Table of Contents
Magnetic Lure Modules attract a different roster of Pokémon during this event, such as the new debutant – Rookidee. The little owl is bringing its big brothers and evolutions into the fray as well, giving you access to Corviquire and Corviknight, which need 25 and 100 Rookidee Candy to be evolved, respectively. Field and Timed Research Tasks complement the event.
Find all Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve: Free Timed Research Tasks
A free Timed Research is available until January 26, 2025, at 8pm local time – simply log in while the event is happening and you’ll get access to it. You’ll need to finish its missions and claim the associated rewards before that deadline.
Here are all Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve free Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 3
- Catch 15 Pokémon: Ultra Ball x5
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Bunnelby
- Explore 2 km: Paldean Wooper
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,000, XP x1,000
After completing Step 1 of this Timed Research, you’ll get to make a choice: Train with Blanche or with Cliff? Both branches have identical tasks and item rewards, but they offer a different set of Pokémon to you. Blanche brings Marill and Steelix to the table, while Cliff has Shadow Machop and Marowak to offer.
Step 2 of 3 – Blanche
- Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks: Stardust x500
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: Fast TM x2
- Battle in Go Battle League 5 times: Charged TM x2
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,000, Marill
Step 3 of 3 – Blanche
- Catch 25 Pokémon: Ultra Ball x10
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: Silver Pinap Berry x1
- Win a Trainer Battle in Go Battle League: Steelix
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,000, Stardust x2,000, Magnetic Lure Module x1
Step 2 of 3 – Cliff
- Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks: Stardust x500
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: Fast TM x2
- Battle in Go Battle League 5 times: Charged TM x2
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,000, Shadow Machop
Step 3 of 3 – Cliff
- Catch 25 Pokémon: Ultra Ball x10
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: Silver Pinap Berry x1
- Win a Trainer Battle in Go Battle League: Marowak
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,000, Stardust x2,000, Magnetic Lure Module x1
Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve: Paid Timed Research Tasks
Similar terms as for the free Timed Research apply to this one, even though you’ll need to put $5 USD or your regional equivalent on the table to purchase a ticket for this Timed Research.
Here are all Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve paid Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 1
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: Rookidee
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: Diggersby
- Win a Raid: Inkay
- Win 2 Raids: Pancham
- Win 3 Raids: Clodsire
- Battle in Go Battle League: Jumpluff
- Battle in Go Battle League 2 times: Azumarill
- Battle in Go Battle League 3 times: Galarian Weezing
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x20,000, Elite Charged TM x1
Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve: Field Research Tasks
You can obtain Field Research Tasks exclusive to the event by spinning PokéStops until January 26, 2025, at 8pm local time. Once claimed, you can complete these missions whenever you like.
Here are all Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 5 Pokémon: Clefairy, Jigglypuff, or Togetic
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: Hoppip, Dunsparce, or Barboach
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Poké Ball x5, Super Potion x3, or Revive x2
- Battle in the Go Battle League: Cubone, Marill, or Inkay
For more Pokémon Go, check out this month’s Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.