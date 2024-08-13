Video Games

Pokémon Go World Championships 2024: How to get Timed Research codes

Grab yourself a little extra goodie

Marco Wutz

Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go players can earn themselves up to three redemption codes during the upcoming World Championships 2024. Unlike most Pokémon Go codes, which provide cosmetics or the ever useful consumables, these codes will grant players access to Timed Research Tasks.

All three codes will unlock different Timed Research Tasks with a variety of rewards:

Day 1’s Timed Research Tasks will reward you with a Sableye knowing Shadow Claw and Foul Play, an Elite Charged TM, and other items. In addition, this code will activate a bonus running until August 31, 2024, which guarantees all Sableye caught during this time to know Shadow Claw and Foul Play. It also provides an additional Candy XL as a 3-Star Shadow Raid reward.

Day 2’s Timed Research Tasks focus on Pokémon that might come in handy for your next duels in Great League. Your options will be:

  • Dunsparce, Mantine, and Pancham
  • Galarian Weezing, Skorupi, and Chespin
  • Jigglypuff, Shellos, and Inkay

In addition, Stardust and other rewards will be up for grabs.

Day 3’s Timed Research Tasks contain an encounter with Pikachu (World Championships 2024) among other rewards.

Now that you know what’s at stake, it’s time to find out how to get Pokémon Go World Championships 2024 Timed Research codes.

Pokémon Go: How to get codes via Twitch Drops

You’ll need an account on streaming platform Twitch as well as the Pokémon Trainer Club to get Pokémon Go codes via Twitch Drops, so make sure you have both of these. Afterwards, follow these steps:

  1. Link your Twitch and Pokémon Trainer Club accounts via the official website.
  2. Watch an eligible livestream for 30 minutes.
  3. Claim your code in your Twitch inventory and then find it on the website linked in Step 1. Note that codes expire on August 26, 2024, if they’re not claimed by then.
  4. Redeem your code on the Pokémon Go web store.

The broadcasts eligible for Twitch Drops will run on August 16, 17, and 18, 2024, starting at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. 

For Day 1 and Day 2 codes, watch the official Pokémon Go Twitch channel. For Day 3 codes, watch any of the streamers listed on the official website.

Minimizing your window will stop the progress towards getting your Twitch Drop, but you can simply mute and put the stream on your second monitor or have it running in the background while playing something else.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides