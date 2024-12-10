Video Games

Pokémon Go Young & Wise: All Research Tasks

Find all tasks and rewards available during Young & Wise

Niantic

The Pokémon Go Young & Wise event is running from December 10, 2024, at 10am local time to December 14, 2024, at 8pm local time and combines the freshness of youth with the wisdom of age.

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go Young & Wise: Field Research Tasks
  2. Pokémon Go Young & Wise: Collection Challenges

In other words: You get double XP for hatching Eggs and winning Raids. Aside from XP bonuses and thematic spawns in Eggs and Raids, the event brings a couple of exclusive Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenges you can work on for extra rewards.

Find all Pokémon Go Young & Wise tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Young & Wise: Field Research Tasks

You can obtain event-exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops as long as Young & Wise is going on, so until December 14, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you have logged any Field Research Task, you can complete it and claim its rewards whenever you like – there is no element of time pressure in this regard.

Here are all Pokémon Go Young & Wise Field Research Tasks:

  • Win 2 Raids: Snorlax
  • Hatch 2 Eggs: Vullaby
  • Explore 2 km: Teddiursa or Lillipup
  • Catch 7 Pokémon: Poliwag or Ralts

Pokémon Go Young & Wise: Collection Challenges

Collection Challenges are only available to work on and complete during an event’s runtime, so you’ll need to get these done before Young & Wise ends on December 14, 2024, at 8pm local time. To complete a Collection Challenge, you need to catch, hatch, or evolve all Pokémon listed for the specific mission during the event.

Here are all Pokémon Go Young & Wise Collection Challenges:

Young & Wise Hatch Challenge

  • Tyrogue (Eggs)
  • Togepi (Eggs)
  • Smoochum (Eggs)
  • Munchlax (Eggs)
  • Rewards: XP 2,000 and Snorlax

Young & Wise Raid Challenge

  • Scraggy (Raids)
  • Shinx (Raids)
  • Phantump (Raids)
  • Tyrunt (Raids)
  • Rewards: XP x2,000 and Gible

