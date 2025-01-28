How to get shiny Manaphy and Enamorus for free in Pokémon Home
Shiny Pokémon are some of the most coveted creatures in the series, with players spending hundreds of hours hunting the rare and elusive creatures. No matter how hard they hunt, though, there are some Pokémon they’ll never find shiny in the wild. These are typically special Pokémon, like Mythical Pokémon or box legendaries that are shiny-locked in their debut games, and only become available years after the fact with event distributions.
There is another way to get some shiny Pokémon, though, and that’s through Pokémon Home. Back in October, The Pokémon Company started distributing a free shiny Meloetta through Pokémon Home for players who have completed the Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy Pokédexes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Now, two more rare, shiny Pokémon are available for completing Pokédexes for other Nintendo Switch games: Manaphy and Enamorus.
Manaphy has only been available in its shiny form via distribution events, and Enamorus has never been available shiny before, having been shiny-locked in Pokémon Legends Arceus and not obtainable natively in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to claim shiny Manaphy in Pokémon Home
Claiming your shiny Manaphy is only possible through the Pokémon Home Mystery Gifts function, so this is not a regular distribution via Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes.
Follow these steps to get shiny Manaphy via Pokémon Home:
- Complete the Sinnoh Pokédex for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by transferring the required Pokémon from the game into Pokémon Home to register them there. Please note that this can only be done on the Nintendo Switch version of Home.
- Download the Pokémon Home app on iOS or Android – you need the mobile version of Pokémon Home, since it’s the only one that has the Mystery Gifts function.
- Make sure that the same Nintendo account you use for Home on the Switch is linked to your Pokémon Home mobile app.
- Use the Mystery Gifts feature in your Pokémon Home mobile app to receive your free Pokémon.
Please note that only Pokémon actually caught in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl count towards this purpose. If you have, say, a Pikachu from Kanto registered in Home, it won’t count towards your progress in the Sinnoh Pokédex. You will have to actually go and catch a Pikachu in Sinnoh – specifically in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, not transferred from prior generations – for it to contribute to the completion of that Pokédex in Home.
How to claim shiny Enamorus in Pokémon Home
Claiming your shiny Enamorus is only possible through the Pokémon Home Mystery Gifts function, so this is not a regular distribution via Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes.
Follow these steps to get shiny Enamorus via Pokémon Home:
- Complete the Hisui Pokédex for Pokémon Legends: Arceus by transferring the required Pokémon from the game into Pokémon Home to register them there. Please note that this can only be done on the Nintendo Switch version of Home.
- Download the Pokémon Home app on iOS or Android – you need the mobile version of Pokémon Home, since it’s the only one that has the Mystery Gifts function.
- Make sure that the same Nintendo account you use for Home on the Switch is linked to your Pokémon Home mobile app.
- Use the Mystery Gifts feature in your Pokémon Home mobile app to receive your free Pokémon.
Please note that only Pokémon actually caught in Pokémon Legends: Arceus count towards this purpose. If, for example, you have a Piplup from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl registered in Home, it won’t count towards your progress in the Hisui Pokédex. You will have to actually go and catch a Piplup in Hisui for it to contribute to the completion of that Pokédex in Home.