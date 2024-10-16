Video Games

How to get Shiny Meloetta for free in Pokémon Home

Nintendo and Game Freak will reward you with a free Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Home, if you’ve completed the Pokédex for Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy. 

In other words, to get your hands on this ultra-rare Pokémon, you’ll need to catch all creatures found in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet as well as its DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1 and Part 2.

Although you can catch Meloetta in the Indigo Disk DLC, its pretty Shiny form is a true rarity that can become the crown jewel of your Pokémon collection, so you should definitely take this opportunity to work towards this goal or claim the creature, if you already fulfill the conditions.

How to claim Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Home

Claiming your Shiny Meloetta is only possible through the Pokémon Home Mystery Gifts function, so this is not a regular distribution via Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes.

Follow these steps to get Shiny Meloetta via Pokémon Home:

  1. Complete the Pokédex for Scarlet & Violet and its DLC by transferring the required Pokémon from the game into Pokémon Home to register them there. Please note that this can only be done on the Nintendo Switch version of Home.
  2. Download the Pokémon Home app on iOS or Android – you need the mobile version of Pokémon Home, since it’s the only one that has the Mystery Gifts function.
  3. Make sure that the same Nintendo account you use for Home on the Switch is linked to your Pokémon Home mobile app.
  4. Use the Mystery Gifts feature in your Pokémon Home mobile app to receive your free Pokémon.

Please note that only Pokémon actually caught in Scarlet & Violet and its DLC count towards this purpose. If you have, say, a Pikachu from Kanto registered in Home, it won’t count towards your progress in the Pokédex for Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy. You will have to actually go and catch a Pikachu in one of these areas for it to contribute to the completion of that Pokédex. No one said this was going to be easy, right?

