Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to get a shiny Gimmighoul

How to easily get a shiny Gimmighoul from the 5-star Tera Raid event

Gimmighoul
Gimmighoul / Nintendo

After appearing and disappearing all too quickly, Gimmighoul has finally returned to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid, appearing until August 22, 2024 as a 5-star raid. Much like when it appeared last year, it has a chance to be shiny, which is currently the only way to get a shiny Gimmighoul (and by extension, Gholdengo) in the entire series.

The Gimmighoul raid has shiny odds of 1/4103, which is actually slightly worse than the game’s standard shiny odds of 1/4096. This means you’re highly unlikely to find one hunting out there yourself, but thankfully there are ways you can skewer your chances. We’ll show you ways that you can easily catch shiny Gimmighoul.

Shiny Gimmighoul raid moveset

Pokemon Gimmighoul
Gimmighoul / Nintendo

In this raid, the Gimmighoul can only be 5 stars, so here is what you’ll be going up against for the 5-star Gimmighoul.

  • Level 75
  • Nature – Random
  • Tera-Type – Random
  • Held-Item – None
  • Moveset – Take Down, Shadow Ball, Hex, Power Gem, Nasty Plot

Shiny Gimmighoul raid counters

Pokemon Gimmighoul
Gimmighoul / The Pokémon Company International

As the Tera-type is random, there are no hard counters for this raid. However, as we know its moveset, we know what types to avoid. Namely, anything that is weak to Ghost or Rock. Here are some suggestions that fit the bill and should take down Gimmighoul without too much trouble.

Meowscarada

As a Grass/Dark-type, it resists all of Gimmighoul’s attacks, plus it has a decently wide movepool that can cover a variety of weaknesses, depending on what the Tera-type of your opponent is.

Hisuian Zoroark

Available via Pokémon HOME transfer, Zoroark’s Normal/Ghost-typing means that it resists Ghost-type moves. You’ll have little defense against Power Gem, but Gimmighoul is a weak enough foe that it shouldn’t be a worry.

Tinkaton

Useful in just about any raid, Tinkaton can resist Power Gem with ease, and while it is neutral to Ghost-type moves, it can deal out such huge damage with Gigaton Hammer, that it doesn’t really matter.

Shiny Gimmighoul easy method – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Gimmighoul
Gimmighoul / Nintendo

While there is no way to increase your in-game odds of finding a shiny Gimmighoul, there are plenty of shiny hunting communities out there willing to lend a hand.

There are communities on Reddit like r/ShinyPokemon or Discord servers like Shiny Hunters Anonymous where people who are lucky enough to find shiny raids will post the codes so other people can join and catch their own Shiny Gimmighoul. You’ll often have to be very quick entering the link codes to get a spot though, so it’ll likely take a few tries.

Alternatively, you can try your hand at the in-game online raid systems. There are no guarantees, but if you see a 5-star raid posted on the in-game board, hop into it, as it could very well be shiny.

What does shiny Gimmighoul look like? – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Shiny Gimmighoul
Shiny Gimmighoul / Nintendo

The difference between the two Gimmighoul forms is hard to spot.

Shiny Gimmighoul is unfortunately not very different from the regular form, so spotting it can be rather difficult. The shiny form is simply a lighter shade of grey than the regular, as the chest doesn’t change color at all. It’s a rather disappointing shiny in a generation full of them. However, it’s still special, as there is currently no other way to get this particular shiny.

Published
