Pokémon TCG Pocket: All premium missions and rewards for December 2024
Pokémon TCG Pocket is a free-to-play game, but for those who want a little bit more out of the experience – and are willing to pay for it – there are a few options for premium rewards. Players can spend money on gold, which you can use to open more packs earlier, but for $10 a month you can also subscribe to the Premium Pass.
The Premium Pass is a monthly subscription that offers a few additional things, like extra monthly missions to complete, an extra card pack to open each day to help you build some of the best decks in TCG Pocket, and some fun bonuses in the shop. Missions and shop items rotate in each month, and it seems like each month has a focus on a specific Pokémon, like Mewtwo or Pikachu.
December’s Premium Pass missions, rewards, and items are live now, and offer a Pikachu-themed set of accessories, as well as a free full art Mewtwo card just for logging in. Don't forget, though, that you can always build a winning deck without spending any money, so all of this Premium content is totally optional.
This guide will detail all of the Premium Missions and their rewards for the month of December 2024, as well as the Premium Ticket items in the shop for this month.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: All Premium Missions and rewards
Premium subscribers in Pokémon TCG Pocket have a host of Premium Missions available throughout the month, all of which offer some pretty decent rewards, from Premium Tickets for use on the shop to Hourglasses of various types. These missions will last until the end of the month, and are easily completed simply by opening packs and completing Wonder Picks.
Here’s every Premium Mission and all of their rewards for December 2024:
- Log in – Mewtwo full art card
- Open 2 booster packs – Premium Ticket x1
- Open 4 booster packs – Premium Ticket x1
- Open 6 booster packs – Premium Ticket x1
- Open 8 booster packs – Premium Ticket x2
- Open 10 booster packs – Premium Ticket x3
- Open 15 booster packs – Pack Hourglass x1
- Open 20 booster packs – Pack Hourglass x1
- Open 30 booster packs – Pack Hourglass x2
- Wonder Pick 1 time – Premium Ticket x2
- Wonder Pick 3 times – Premium Ticket x2
- Wonder Pick 5 times – Premium Ticket x2
- Wonder Pick 7 times – Pack Hourglass x1
- Wonder Pick 10 times – Wonder Hourglass x1
- Wonder Pick 12 times – Wonder Hourglass x2
- Wonder Pick 15 times – Wonder Hourglass x2
- Collect 77 cards – Pack Hourglass x2
- Collect 88 cards – Wonder Hourglass x2
- Collect 99 cards – Pack Hourglass x2
- Collect 111 cards – Wonder Hourglass x2
- Collect 11 Grass type cards – Premium Ticket x2
- Collect 11 Fire type cards – Premium Ticket x2
- Collect 11 Water type cards – Premium Ticket x2
- Collect 11 Lightning type cards – Premium Ticket x2
- Collect 11 Darkness type cards – Premium Ticket x2
- Collect 11 Metal type cards – Premium Ticket x2
- Collect 11 Psychic type cards – Premium Ticket x2
- Collect 11 Fighting type cards – Premium Ticket x2
- Collect 50 DIAMOND cards – Pack Hourglass x2
- Collect 20 DIAMOND2 cards – Wonder Hourglass x2
Pokémon TCG Pocket – December 2024 Premium Shop items
The Premium Shop is a section of the shop that offers items and accessories for Premium subscribers. All items cost Premium Tickets, earned through completing missions, and there are exactly enough tickets in this month’s missions to unlock every item. Premium Tickets roll over, too, so if this month’s offerings aren’t to your liking you can hold onto them for next month.
Here are the new Premium Shop items for December 2024 in Pokémon TCG Pocket:
- Pokémon Coin (Pikachu) – 6 Premium Tickets
- Playmat (Pikachu) – 12 Premium Tickets
- Card sleeve (Pikachu) – 6 Premium Tickets
- Backdrop (Pikachu) – 3 Premium Tickets
- Cover (Pikachu) – 3 Premium Tickets
The Pikachu items will be available until the end of January, while last month’s Mewtwo items are available until the end of December.