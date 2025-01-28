Pokémon TCG Pocket: All secret missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket has a host of missions to complete for wonderful and helpful rewards. Some of these are temporary missions, available during limited-time events or monthly TCG Pocket Premium missions, while others are permanent, and give rewards for completing specific themed collections.
While most of these missions are available to view in the missions list and themed collections list, some are hidden from view — secret missions that require you to do very specific things to get very good rewards. Most of these ask that you collect a selection of full art cards, but there are a few for collecting full sets of regular cards, too.
In this guide we’ll go over every secret mission in Pokémon TCG Pocket and their rewards, including secret missions in the Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, and any future sets.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Genetic Apex secret missions
There are eight secret missions in the Genetic Apex (A1) set in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Complete the Kanto Pokédex!
This mission has you collecting cards of all 150 Pokémon in the Kanto Pokédex. These have to be from the Genetic Apex set, but each “entry” in the dex can be a card of any rarity. For example, if you get a Machamp ex card, you don’t need to get a regular Machamp card as well — any Machamp, be it a standard rarity, ex card, or full art card, will count.
Rewards:
- Immersive Rare full art Mew card (283/226)
The Immersive 4
This mission requires you to collect all four Immersive Rare cards in the Genetic Apex set:
- Charizard ex (280/226)
- Pikachu ex (281/226)
- Mewtwo ex (282/226)
- Mew (283/226)
Rewards:
- Wonder Hourglass x48
- Pack Hourglass x12
- Shop Ticket x20
The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2
This mission requires you to collect all Special Illustration Rare (☆☆) trainer cards in the Genetic Apex set:
- Erika (266/226)
- Misty (267/226)
- Blaine (268/226)
- Koga (269/226)
- Giovanni (270/226)
- Brock (271/226)
- Sabrina (272/226)
- Lt. Surge (273/226)
Rewards:
- Wonder Hourglass x48
- Pack Hourglass x12
- Shop Ticket x10
Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Mewtwo)
This mission requires you to collect all Illustration Rare (☆) cards found in the Mewtwo booster pack in Genetic Apex:
- Bulbasaur (227/226)
- Cubone (239/226)
- Golbat (242/226)
- Weezing (243/226)
- Dragonite (244/226)
- Pidgeot (245/226)
- Ditto (247/226)
- Porygon (249/226)
Rewards:
- Wonder Hourglass x36
- Pack Hourglass x12
- Shop Ticket x10
Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Charizard)
This mission requires you to collect all Illustration Rare (☆) cards found in the Charizard booster pack in Genetic Apex:
- Gloom (228/226)
- Pinsir (229/226)
- Charmander (230/226)
- Rapidash (231/226)
- Lapras (234/226)
- Alakazam (236/226)
- Slowpoke (237/226)
- Meowth (246/226)
Rewards:
- Wonder Hourglass x36
- Pack Hourglass x12
- Shop Ticket x10
Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)
This mission requires you to collect all Illustration Rare (☆) cards found in the Pikachu booster pack in Genetic Apex:
- Squirtle (232/226)
- Gyarados (233/226)
- Electrode (235/226)
- Diglett (238/226)
- Nidoqueen (240/226)
- Nidoking (241/226)
- Eevee (248/226)
- Snorlax (250/226)
Rewards:
- Wonder Hourglass x36
- Pack Hourglass x12
- Shop Ticket x10
The Legendary Flight Continues
This mission requires you to collect the three Special Illustration Rare (☆☆) legendary bird cards in Genetic Apex:
- Moltres ex (274/226)
- Articuno ex (275/226)
- Zapdos ex (276/226)
Rewards:
- Wonder Hourglass x48
- Pack Hourglass x12
- Legendary Birds emblem
Dex: Register 226 cards in the card dex
This secret collection mission requires you to collect all 226 cards in the base Genetic Apex set, including all base set ex cards.
Rewards:
- Genetic Apex Charizard icon
- Genetic Apex Pikachu icon
- Genetic Apex Mewtwo icon
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island secret missions
There are four secret missions in the Mythical Island (A1a) set in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Mythical Island Museum 1
This mission requires you to collect all Illustration Rare (☆) cards found in the Mythical Island limited expansion:
- Exeggutor (069/068)
- Serperior (070/068)
- Salandit (071/068)
- Vaporeon (072/068)
- Dedenne (073/068)
- Marshadow (074/068)
Rewards:
- Wonder Hourglass x36
- Pack Hourglass x12
- Shop Ticket x10
Mythical Island Museum 2
This mission requires you to collect two Special Illustration Rare (☆☆) cards in the Mythical Island limited expansion:
- Mew ex (083/068)
- Aerodactyl ex (084/068)
Rewards:
- Wonder Hourglass x36
- Pack Hourglass x12
- Shop Ticket x10
Mythical Island Tale of Adventure
This mission requires you to collect a series of Mythical-themed cards in the Mythical Island limited expansion:
- Immserve Rare – Celebi ex (085/068)
- Mythical Slab (065/068)
- Budding Expeditioner (066/068)
- Special Illustration Rare – Mew ex (083/068)
Rewards:
- Celebi emblem
Dex: Register 68 cards in the card dex
This secret collection mission requires you to collect all 68 cards in the base Mythical Island set, including all base set ex cards.
Rewards:
- Mew emblem