Pokemon TCG Pocket decks: All starter decks and how to unlock them
Pokémon’s latest free app, TCG Pocket, is out now, but did you know that you can choose your starter deck? While it feels that you get one of the three starter decks at random, it’s actually decided by the first Boost Pack you decide to open. We’ve broken down what starter deck you unlock based on your first Booster Pack as well as which EX and full art cards you’re guaranteed.
This digital version of the game may not be able to give us any of the rarest Pokémon cards, but it has plenty of cool new stuff on offer.
Mewtwo Booster Pack
Those who choose the Mewtwo booster pack will end up with the Sandslash starter deck. You will be guaranteed to pull a Marowak EX card which can slot into your deck neatly by swapping out the Pidgey or Jigglypuff card which are mostly worthless here. The Marowak EX card is very unpredictable as its attack Bonemerang deals between 0-160 damage per turn. However, it only has a one energy retreat cost and two energy use making it decently useful.
The deck is based around Fighting-types which is powerful in TCG Pocket as it works well against the Colorless cards which are in every deck. Most cards (excluding the Onix) have a low retreat cost, making it a good deck for beginners. Picking Mewtwo will also give you the Bulbasaur full art card from your first Wonder Pick.
Here is the full list of cards you get in the Sandslash Starter Deck.
Sandslash Starter Deck
- Poké Ball x 2
- Professor's Research x 2
- Sandshrew x 2
- Sandslash x 1
- Cubone x 2
- Mienfoo x 2
- Mienshao x 1
- Hitmonchan x 1
- Onix x 1
- Pidgey x 1
- Rattata x 2
- Raticate x 1
- Jigglypuff x 1
- Farfetch'd x 1
Pikachu Booster Pack
Choosing the Pikachu Booster Pack to start out will reward you with the Rapidash starter deck. You are guaranteed to pull an Arcanine EX from your first pack, which again can be slotted in the deck over the Pidgey or Jigglypuff slot. Arcanine EX is more reliable than Marowak EX but can be a little more difficult to play. Its main attack Inferno Onrush deals a consistent 120 damage, but also damages Arcanine for 20. It also requires three energy to attack and has a retreat cost of two.
The Fire-type cards in this deck work well against the first decks you’ll face in the battle, which are Grass-type, but it’s not quite as strong overall as Fighting-type. You will receive a full art Squirtle as part of your Wonder Pick if that’s your favorite starter.
Here is the full list of cards you get in the Rapidash Starter Deck.
Rapidash Starter Deck
- Poké Ball x 2
- Professor's Research x 2
- Ponyta x 2
- Rapidash x 1
- Growlithe x 2
- Sizzlipede x 2
- Centiscorch x 1
- Magmar x 1
- Heatmor x 1
- Pidgey x 1
- Rattata x 2
- Raticate x 1
- Jigglypuff x 1
- Farfetch'd x 1
Charizard Booster Pack
Choosing Charizard as your first starter pack will earn you the Pinsir starter deck and you’re guaranteed to pull Exeggutor EX to slot in over the Pidgey or Jigglypuff slot. Exeggutor EX is a bulkier card that does less damage and is possibly the worst of the three. Its main attack costs just one energy but only does 40 damage as standard, or 80 damage if you win the coin flip. It costs three to retreat meaning that once it’s in play it’s difficult to get out.
Grass-type counters many Fighting-types which are common given the Colorless cards in every deck. Picking this pack also gives you the Charmander full art card if this is your starter of choice.
Here is the full list of cards you get in the Pinsir Starter Deck.
Pinsir Starter Deck
- Poké Ball x 2
- Professor's Research x 2
- Cottonee x 2
- Whimsicott x 1
- Exeggcute x 2
- Paras x 2
- Parasect x 1
- Scyther x 1
- Pinsir x 1
- Pidgey x 1
- Rattata x 2
- Raticate x 1
- Jigglypuff x 1
- Farfetch'd x 1