Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best Arcanine decks

Here are our recommendations for the best Arcanine EX decks in TCG Pocket

Georgina Young

Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Arcanine EX is currently available via the Fire Mass Outbreak event alongside a number of other Fire-type Pokémon. Even if you’ve tried out our best Fire-type decks in TCG Pocket, you might want to try something out with your new puppy pal. If you are looking to build a deck around Arcanine EX then we have a number of decks featuring some of the rarest TCG Pocket cards and some of the best common cards.

Here are our recommendations for the best Arcanine EX decks:

Arcanine EX & Moltres EX

Moltres ex, Arcanine ex, and Centiskorch cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Moltres EX is the strongest Fire-type card in Genetic Apex, as it allows you to get extra energy to the Pokémon on your bench. This is perfect for ‘mons like Centiskorch and Arcanine, which need a lot of energy in order to pull off big attacks. In particular, you will want to save Centiskorch for the mid- to late-game when it can finish off the cards it needs to.

Here’s the deck we recommend:

  • 2x Moltres EX
  • 2x Growlithe
  • 2x Arcanine EX
  • 1x Sizzlipede
  • 1x Centiskorch
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x X Speed
  • 2x Potion

Arcanine EX & Ninetales

Nintetales, Arcanine ex, and Blaine cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Ninetales is the strongest card you can use with Blaine, as together it can deal 120 damage, which knocks out even some EX Pokémon like Pikachu EX. Arcanine’s main weakness is that it deals recoil damage to itself, so you’ll need some potions to keep it healthy after a few attacks.

Here’s a deck list that you can try out:

  • 2x Growlithe
  • 2x Arcanine EX
  • 2x Vulpix
  • 2x Ninetales
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x Blaine
  • 2x Potion

Arcanine EX & Rapidash

Rapidash, Arcanine ex, adn Growlithe cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Rapidash can’t deal that damage that Ninetales can, but it is extremely quick to set up, meaning that you can put it in the active spot to start, and then deal chip damage while Arcanine EX is in the back. Despite dealing less damage, Rapidash might synergize better with Arcanine, and it allows you to soften up Pokémon for Arcanine to take out.

Here’s a deck you can try:

  • 2x Growlithe
  • 2x Arcanine EX
  • 2x Ponyta
  • 2x Rapidash
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x X Speed
  • 2x Potion
