Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best Articuno decks
Articuno EX is one of the most powerful cards in the game, thanks to its ability to deal burst damage and hit Pokémon on the bench. Water-type decks, in general, can be fairly volatile thanks to the reliance on Misty’s coin flips, but we’ve put together some of our favorite decks that utilize Articuno EX in a consistent way.
Here are some of the best Articuno EX decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Articuno EX & Starmie EX deck – TCG Pocket
Starmie EX is one of the strongest TCG Pocket meta decks as it takes just two turns to set up and has no retreat cost. Place down a Staryu earlier and attach an energy, so you can evolve and attack on the next turn. This is more consistent than Water decks that require Misty and a lot of energy, as you can set up your Articuno in the back while Starmie is attacking, with or without the Kanto gym leader. After Starmie goes down, or once your Articuno is ready, put it in the active spot and clean up the Pokémon in the front and the back with Blizzard.
Here’s the deck list we recommend:
- 2x Articuno EX
- 2x Staryu
- 2x Starmie EX
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Misty
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Articuno EX & Lapras EX deck – TCG Pocket
This deck is a little more risky than the Starmie deck, but as people are more likely to have a Lapras EX thanks to the Lapras solo battle event. The card takes a bit more time to set up as it requires three energy, but once it’s going, you can recover HP using attacks as well as Potions. You can start with either Articuno or Lapras but you’ll want a few Misty coin flips to get you started. This deck only has four Pokémon, leaving more space for helpful supporters and items.
Here’s the deck list we recommend:
- 2x Articuno EX
- 2x Lapras EX
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Misty
- 2x X Speed
- 2x Red Card
- 2x Potion
Articuno EX & Greninja deck – TCG Pocket
Articuno and Greninja synergize well together as they can both hit Pokémon on the bench. This deck is one of the more consistent ones as Greninja doesn’t need energy or to be in the active spot in order to use its ability. Water Shuriken can do 20 damage to any of your opponent’s Pokémon, which can snipe weaker ‘mons off the bench, or provide extra damage alongside Giovanni to get the K.O. The weakness of this deck is that Greninja is a three-stage card, so it can be difficult to set up.
Here’s the deck list we recommend:
- 2x Articuno EX
- 2x Froakie
- 2x Frogadier
- 2x Greninja
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Misty
- 2x X Speed
