Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best decks to win every PvP match

The best and most consistent decks for winning PvP matches in TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket
TCG Pocket is the latest free-to-play mobile game from The Pokémon Company and millions are logging in every day to play. The latest Emblem event asks players to win 45 PvP events. There are some fierce competitors online, so if you are looking for decks that are easy to pilot and win, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Here are the best and most consistent decks for winning PvP matches in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Current Meta decks

Starmie EX, Pikachu EX, Mewtwo EX
There are three main decks that you will see when battling online in TCG Pocket. Starmie EX, Mewtwo EX, and Pikachu EX. Because of the popularity of Pikachu EX decks, we favor the Venusaur EX over Starmie EX as it doesn’t have a weakness to any of these major types. We admit that Water-type decks can still be very strong given the Misty supporter card, which can allow you to set up EX Pokémon in one turn. However, they aren’t very consistent, so we didn’t include any.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Venusaur EX deck

Venusaur EX, Lilligant, Caterpie cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
  • 2x Bulbasaur
  • 2x Ivysaur
  • 2x Venusaur EX
  • 2x Petilil
  • 2x Lilligant
  • 1x Caterpie
  • 1x X Speed
  • 2x Pokéball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 1x Erika
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 1x Sabrina

The hero card of this deck is Venusaur EX, but it requires Lilligant and Caterpie for support. Depending on your start, you’ll want either Petilil or Caterpie in the active spot, and a Bulbasaur on the bench. If you don’t have a Bulbasaur or Lilligant in hand, then use Caterpie to find them using Find a Friend. If you have enough to get started, then put Petilil up front and add energy to evolve to Lilligant as soon as possible. Lilligant not only deals damage, but will give you an extra energy every turn. Lilligant also has enough HP that it usually provides enough turns for you to evolve into Venusaur EX and have four energy attached.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Pikachu EX deck

Pikachu EX, Zapdos EX, Electrode cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
  • 2x Pikachu EX
  • 2x Zapdos EX
  • 2x Voltorb
  • 2x Electrode
  • 1x Blitzle
  • 1x Zebstrika
  • 2x X Speed
  • 2x Pokéball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x Sabrina

This deck surrounds Pikachu EX, though Zapdos EX can be used as a backup attacker. Pikachu EX is strong because it can deal 90 damage in just two turns if there are three Lightning types on the bench. The other Pokémon in this deck are there mostly to sit on the bench and provide power for Pikachu, though they can step up to finish things off if needed. In particular the Zebstrika can deal damage to Pokémon on the bench, allowing you to steal points in the late game.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mewtwo EX deck

Mewtwo EX, Gardevoir, Gengar cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
  • 1x Gastly
  • 1x Haunter
  • 1x Gengar
  • 2x Mewtwo EX
  • 2x Ralts
  • 2x Kirlia
  • 2x Gardevoir
  • 1x X Speed
  • 2x Pokéball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x Sabrina

Mewtwo EX is one of the strongest cards in the game, not only because it can deal 150 damage per turn, but because with Gardevoir it can attach two additional energy per turn. The aim of this deck is to get Gardevoir on the bench as soon as possible, and place Mewtwo EX in the active spot. Then you can provide an energy every turn to Mewtwo using the Gardevoir’s ability. Gengar is here to stall for time if needed, as it stops the opponent from using powerful supporters.

GEORGINA YOUNG

