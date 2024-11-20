Pokémon TCG Pocket: best Fire decks
Rumors are swirling that the next solo battle event will feature Venusaur EX, and whether those rumors are true or not, it’s always good to have a Fire-type deck prepared. We’re breaking down three different Fire-type decks that are all strong contenders in battle so you can choose which one to use based on how lucky you are.
Here are the best Fire-type decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Moltres EX & Charizard EX – TCG Pocket
As noted in our TCG Pocket best meta deck guide, Charizard EX is one of the most powerful decks in TCG Pocket right now. The main strategy is to get a Moltres up front, and use Inferno Dance to get your Charizard overloaded with energy. Once Moltres finally goes down, you’ll be ready to sweep with Crimson Storm, which is the only move that can reliably K.O. every other Pokémon in the game.
Here’s the deck list that we recommend:
- 2x Moltres EX
- 2x Charmander
- 2x Charmeleon
- 2x Charizard EX
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Moltres EX & Centiskorch – TCG Pocket
Centiskorch is more frail and deals less damage than Charizard, so it’s a little bit harder to control, but it is also faster to set up. We’ve added Meowth to help you pull cards from your deck, but you could also replace this with more items. With this deck, you want to use the same strategy as Charizard, but you’ll need less energy before Centiskorch is ready, as it can regenerate the energy it needs every turn. With this deck, don’t let your Moltres go down. Instead, swap it to the bench to conserve those precious two EX points.
Here’s a strong deck for you to try out:
- 2x Moltres EX
- 2x Sizzlipede
- 2x Centiskorch
- 2x Meowth
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Ninetales – TCG Pocket
This is a deck we’ve put together using common cards so that you can have a decent Fire-type deck even if you’re down on your luck. This deck is obviously not as strong as those with Moltres, but it can work well if you get your fragile Ninetales in the right position. Meowth is designed to sit out front and collect cards like Blaine, while Ninetales gets ready in the back. With Blaine, it deals 120 damage, which is nothing to sniff at, and has the bonus of being a single prize card.
Here’s the Ninetales set we recommend:
- 2x Vulpix
- 2x Ninetales
- 2x Meowth
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Blaine
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion