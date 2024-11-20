Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best Pidgeot deck guide
Pidgeot is one of the strongest non-EX cards in the game, as it can mimic the power of Sabrina from the bench and without energy. This frees you up to use other supporters, while allowing you to switch your opponent’s active Pokémon to the bench every single turn. It works best with teams that can effectively hit Pokémon on the bench, weakening them before they have the chance to strike.
Here are some Pidgeot decks that we recommend.
Contents
Articuno EX & Greninja – TCG Pocket
The idea with this deck is to get Articuno EX in the active spot and keep it there. With three energy – that you can get from Misty on turn one if you’re lucky enough – you can start dealing meaningful damage to both the active and benched Pokémon. Using Pidgeot to switch Pokémon up to the active to take additional damage is the key here, while Greninja can deal the finishing blow if any Pokémon is low on health. With two sets of three-stage Pokémon, it can be a difficult deck to handle, but overwhelms your opponent quickly if played correctly.
Here’s the setup we recommend:
- 2x Articuno EX
- 2x Froakie
- 2x Frogadier
- 2x Greninja
- 1x Pidgey
- 1x Pidgeotto
- 1x Pidgeot
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 1x Giovanni
- 2x Misty
- 2x X Speed
Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket best booster pack: the cards you need from each
Pikachu EX & Zebstrika – TCG Pocket
Pikachu EX is one of the strongest cards in the deck and it can work well with Pidgeot. Pikachu’s main weakness is how frail it is, but by constantly swapping your opponent’s active you can stop them from setting up effectively. Zebstrika is particularly strong in the end game as it can pick Pokémon off from the bench while something weaker is stuck in the active.
Here are the cards we recommend:
- 2x Pikachu EX
- 2x Blitzle
- 2x Zebstrika
- 1x Pidgey
- 1x Pidgeotto
- 1x Pidgeot
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Giovanni
- 1x Sabrina
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket meta deck tier list
Marowak EX & Hitmonlee – TCG Pocket
Marowak EX can be inconsistent as its damage is based on coin flips, but this makes Pidgeot its perfect partner. While Marowak is flipping tails, Pidgeot can keep bringing less offensive ‘mons up to the active. This gives more opportunities for Marowak to finally land those heads. In the end game, Pidgeot can also send weakened Pokémon to the bench for Hitmonlee – one of TCG Pocket’s best common cards –to pick off.
Here’s a deck list for you to try out:
- 2x Cubone
- 2x Marowak EX
- 2x Hitmonlee
- 1x Pidgey
- 1x Pidgeotto
- 1x Pidgeot
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Giovanni
- 1x Sabrina
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Dragonite & Pidgeot – TCG Pocket
We’ve added this deck as the most common way that you’ll see Pidgeot played, but we don’t think it’s that strong. As two sets of three-stage Pokémon, they are both hard to set up, and while Dragonite deals 200 damage per turn, it’s hard to get there and is subject to randomness. You’ll need Meowth in the active to gather the cards you need, but once that’s felled hopefully you have the mixed energy that you need for Dragonite’s Draco Meteor. As Draco can hit Pokémon in the active and on the bench, Pidgeot can ensure that only the weakest ‘mons are up front and protect Dragonite.
Here’s our deck list for Dragonite:
- 2x Dratini
- 2x Dragonair
- 2x Dragonite
- 1x Pidgey
- 1x Pidgeotto
- 1x Pidgeot
- 2x Meowth
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Giovanni
- 1x Sabrina
- 2x X Speed
Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best cards in the game