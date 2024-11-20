Video Games

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best Pidgeot deck guide

Check out the most powerful decks you can build with Pidgeot in TCG Pocket

Georgina Young

Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Pidgeot is one of the strongest non-EX cards in the game, as it can mimic the power of Sabrina from the bench and without energy. This frees you up to use other supporters, while allowing you to switch your opponent’s active Pokémon to the bench every single turn. It works best with teams that can effectively hit Pokémon on the bench, weakening them before they have the chance to strike.

Here are some Pidgeot decks that we recommend.

Contents

  1. Articuno EX & Greninja – TCG Pocket
  2. Pikachu EX & Zebstrika – TCG Pocket
  3. Marowak EX & Hitmonlee – TCG Pocket
  4. Dragonite & Pidgeot – TCG Pocket

Articuno EX & Greninja – TCG Pocket

Articuno ex, Greninja and Pidgeot cards from TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

The idea with this deck is to get Articuno EX in the active spot and keep it there. With three energy – that you can get from Misty on turn one if you’re lucky enough – you can start dealing meaningful damage to both the active and benched Pokémon. Using Pidgeot to switch Pokémon up to the active to take additional damage is the key here, while Greninja can deal the finishing blow if any Pokémon is low on health. With two sets of three-stage Pokémon, it can be a difficult deck to handle, but overwhelms your opponent quickly if played correctly.

Here’s the setup we recommend:

  • 2x Articuno EX
  • 2x Froakie
  • 2x Frogadier
  • 2x Greninja
  • 1x Pidgey
  • 1x Pidgeotto
  • 1x Pidgeot
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 1x Giovanni
  • 2x Misty
  • 2x X Speed

Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket best booster pack: the cards you need from each

Pikachu EX & Zebstrika – TCG Pocket

Pikachu ex, Zebstrika, and Pidgeot cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Pikachu EX is one of the strongest cards in the deck and it can work well with Pidgeot. Pikachu’s main weakness is how frail it is, but by constantly swapping your opponent’s active you can stop them from setting up effectively. Zebstrika is particularly strong in the end game as it can pick Pokémon off from the bench while something weaker is stuck in the active.

Here are the cards we recommend:

  • 2x Pikachu EX
  • 2x Blitzle
  • 2x Zebstrika
  • 1x Pidgey
  • 1x Pidgeotto
  • 1x Pidgeot
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 1x Sabrina
  • 2x X Speed
  • 1x Red Card
  • 1x Potion

Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket meta deck tier list

Marowak EX & Hitmonlee – TCG Pocket

Marowark ex, Hitmonlee, and Pidgeot cards from TCG Pocket.
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Marowak EX can be inconsistent as its damage is based on coin flips, but this makes Pidgeot its perfect partner. While Marowak is flipping tails, Pidgeot can keep bringing less offensive ‘mons up to the active. This gives more opportunities for Marowak to finally land those heads. In the end game, Pidgeot can also send weakened Pokémon to the bench for Hitmonlee – one of TCG Pocket’s best common cards –to pick off.

Here’s a deck list for you to try out:

  • 2x Cubone
  • 2x Marowak EX
  • 2x Hitmonlee
  • 1x Pidgey
  • 1x Pidgeotto
  • 1x Pidgeot
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 1x Sabrina
  • 2x X Speed
  • 1x Red Card
  • 1x Potion

Dragonite & Pidgeot – TCG Pocket

Dragonite, Meowth, and Pidgeot card from Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Po

We’ve added this deck as the most common way that you’ll see Pidgeot played, but we don’t think it’s that strong. As two sets of three-stage Pokémon, they are both hard to set up, and while Dragonite deals 200 damage per turn, it’s hard to get there and is subject to randomness. You’ll need Meowth in the active to gather the cards you need, but once that’s felled hopefully you have the mixed energy that you need for Dragonite’s Draco Meteor. As Draco can hit Pokémon in the active and on the bench, Pidgeot can ensure that only the weakest ‘mons are up front and protect Dragonite.

Here’s our deck list for Dragonite:

  • 2x Dratini
  • 2x Dragonair
  • 2x Dragonite
  • 1x Pidgey
  • 1x Pidgeotto
  • 1x Pidgeot
  • 2x Meowth
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 1x Sabrina
  • 2x X Speed

Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best cards in the game

Published
Georgina Young
GEORGINA YOUNG

Georgina Young is a Gaming Writer for GLHF. They have been writing about video games for around 10 years and are seen as one of the leading experts on the PlayStation Vita. They are also a part of the Pokémon community, involved in speedrunning, challenge runs, and the competitive scene. Aside from English, they also speak and translate from Japanese, German and French. Their favorite games are Pokémon Heart Gold, Majora’s Mask, Shovel Knight, Virtue’s Last Reward and Streets of Rage. They often write about 2D platformers, JRPGs, visual novels, and Otome. In writing about the PlayStation Vita, they have contributed articles to books about the console including Vita Means Life, and A Handheld History. They have also written for the online publications IGN, TechRadar, Space.com, GamesRadar+, NME, Rock Paper Shotgun, GAMINGbible, Pocket Tactics, Metro, news.com.au and Gayming Magazine. They have written in print for Switch Player Magazine, and PLAY Magazine. Previously a News Writer at GamesRadar, NME and GAMINGbible, they currently write on behalf of GLHF for The Sun, USA Today FTW, and Sports Illustrated. You can find their previous work by visiting Georgina Young’s MuckRack profile. Email: georgina.young@glhf.gg

Home/Guides