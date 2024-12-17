Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best Serperior deck
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first expansion is out now, and it brings with it a sizable stock of great cards. The Mythical Island expansion includes almost 90 new cards, roughly 70 of which are unique and most of which are fantastic cards. Two specific cards, though, stand out among the rest — Serperior, and Celebi ex. These cards, especially when paired with a couple of cards from Genetic Apex, can make a deck capable of dealing gigantic amounts of damage and knocking off some of the best meta decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
In this guide we’ll walk you through the best Serperior deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket, including all of the cards you’ll need, how to use it, and why it’ll win almost every matchup you’ll come across in the game.
Serperior and Celebi ex deck – TCG Pocket
This Grass-type TCG Pocket deck is mostly built on new cards from Mythical Island, with Celebi ex and the Serperior line working in tandem with Lilligant from Genetic Apex for a killer combo. Before we get into that combo, here’s the deck list we recommend:
- Snivy x2
- Servine x2
- Serperior x2
- Petilil x2
- Lilligant x2
- Celebi ex x2
- Erika x2
- Sabrina x2
- Pokeball x2
- Professor's Research x2
As you can see, it’s a fairly simple deck. You have the usual trainer cards – Professor’s Research, Poké Ball, and Sabrina – along with Erika, which is a must in any Grass deck. So about that killer combo, it all revolves around Serperior’s signature ability Jungle Totem. When Serperior is on the field, all Grass energy attached to your Grass-type Pokémon counts as two energy instead of one. And when Celebi attacks, you flip a coin for every energy attached to it, then deal 50 damage for each heads you land. You see where this is going, right?
You’ll start by bringing Petilil to the active spot, then evolving it into Lilligant. Lilligant generates a Grass energy for a Pokémon on the bench when it attacks, so make sure you have Celebi ex on the bench when you start attacking with Lilligant. Put your turn energy on Celebi ex, too — it won’t be needed on anything except the Mythical Pokémon.
While this is happening and you’re building up energy on Celebi ex, you’ll be slowly evolving a Snivy on the bench, too, up to Servine and eventually a Serperior. When you have a Serperior on the field, and hopefully a decent stack of energy on Celebi ex, swap the latter into the active spot, and start attacking.
This deck is somewhat reliant on luck, since Celebi ex’s attack is based on coin flips, but with the sheer amount of coins you’ll be flipping – which increases by two with every turn – realistically you’re going to be knocking out whatever your opponent has in the active spot. Use Erika to heal up Celebi ex as needed, and sweep your way to victory.
While a massively powerful deck, the Celebi does have some weaknesses. It’s relatively slow to set up, thanks to needing three different lines of Pokémon on the field, and Celebi is quite fragile, unable to survive a big hit from something like Charizard ex or Arcanine ex. Still, it’s very reliable, and snowballs extremely fast — once you’re set up, you’re almost guaranteed victory as long as you’re paying attention to HP.