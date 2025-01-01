Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise event: All Battle Tasks and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s third battle event is finally here to ring in the new year, running from today, January 1, 2025 to January 15, 2025. Like the Blastoise and Lapras events before it, the Blastoise Drop Event has players taking on a series of increasingly difficult solo challenge battles. Much like the prior Venusaur event, players will be able to earn a full art Blastoise promo card, alongside a few new promo cards in a new promo pack that should help fill out your decks.
Battle Events require event-specific stamina to participate in, with one gem of stamina recovering every 12 hours. Thankfully, you won’t expend any stamina if you lose the battle, and Event Hourglasses, which reduce the timer for stamina, can be earned by completing battles for the first time alongside a few other rewards. Each card battle also has a series of Battle Tasks, which upon completion give additional rewards, as well as Chance Rewards, which is how players will obtain rare promo cards.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise event Battle Tasks and their rewards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise Drop Event: Battle Tasks and rewards
The Blastoise Drop Event offers players four solo battles to take on against a CPU, each with a specific deck of increasing difficulty from Beginner through to Expert. In addition to first-time battle rewards and chance rewards, each battle comes with a selection of tasks, such as knocking out cards with Pokémon of specific types, using cards of specific rarities, and winning within a certain amount of turns. Each of these tasks can be completed once.
To take down these Blastoise decks, consider using one of the best Pokémon TCG Pocket meta decks, the Pikachu ex deck, which can dish out huge chunks of damage very quickly.
Here are all Blastoise Drop Event Battle Tasks and their rewards:
Beginner
- Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon — Event Hourglass x3
- Put 3 Basic Pokémon into play — Event Hourglass x3
Intermediate
- Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon — Event Hourglass x3
- Put a Stage 1 Pokémon in play — Event Hourglass x3
- Win this battle by turn 14 — Event Hourglass x3
Advanced
- Win 5 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle using a deck where all Pokémon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle by turn 14 — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle without your opponent getting any points — Wonder Hourglass x4
Expert
- Win this battle using a deck where all Pokémon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win this battle by turn 12 — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win this battle without your opponent getting any points — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win 10 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win 20 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x5
Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise Drop Event: All Rewards
Players also earn rewards the first time they clear a battle during the event, and Chance Rewards, which offer a selection of rewards with weighted odds depending on the difficulty level and are awarded after every win.
Here are the first-time rewards for each difficulty level:
- Beginner: Pack Hourglass x2, Shinedust x50, Shop Ticket, XP x25
- Intermediate: Pack Hourglass x4, Shinedust x100, Shop Ticket, XP x50
- Advanced: Pack Hourglass x6, Shinedust x150, Shop Ticket, XP x75
- Expert: Pack Hourglass x8, Shinedust x200, Shop Ticket, XP x100
And here are the Chance Rewards for each difficulty level, along with their likelihood of being rewarded after each match:
- Beginner: Promo Pack (51%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (38.7%)
- Intermediate: Promo Pack (64%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (48.3%)
- Advanced: Promo Pack (80%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (60.4%)
- Expert: Promo Pack (100%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (75.5%)
Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise Drop Event: All Promo Cards
Players who earn Promo Packs during the Blastoise Drop Event will have those cards added to the gifts menu on the home page of the app, where they can be opened one at a time to receive one card out of a pool of five. Each of these cards has an equal chance of appearing when opening a Promo Pack, so the full art Blastoise is just as likely as the Cinccino — it’s a 20% chance for each.
Here’s the full list of cards in the Blastoise Drop Event Promo Pack:
- Snivy
- Volcarona
- Eevee
- Cinccino
- Blastoise (full art)
The Blastoise card is the obvious draw card here, with some wonderful artwork featuring a Blastoise chilling in a garage. It’s not going to make a huge splash in competitive play, as there are much better Water-type cards to play at this point, but it’s a pretty decent card nonetheless. Another interesting addition here is the Eevee card, which notably is different from the other two Eevee cards in the game. Its attack, Growl, doesn’t do any damage itself, but it does reduce the opponent’s next attack against it by 20 damage, which can be very useful in the early game.
The Snivy card here is also different, with Tackle instead of the Vine Whip of the regular Mythical Island card. This does half the damage, but it also only requires one Grass-type energy instead of a Grass energy and a Colorless energy, which may help it be slightly more viable in the early game. That said, given most Snivy players are using Pokémon TCG Pocket’s best Serperior deck now – which focuses on building up a Serperior on the bench instead of in the active spot – it probably won’t matter too much.