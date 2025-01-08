Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise Wonder Pick event: All missions, rewards, and cards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next Wonder Pick event has begun after a false start to the event earlier this week, with the event focusing on Blastoise and featuring some nice rewards related to the ongoing Blastoise battle event. Part 1 of the event will run from January 8, 2025 to January 22, 2025, with Part 2 likely to start next week. The rewards for the event will be redeemable until January 29.
Wonder Pick Events add new pulls to the Wonder Pick pool, usually once every hour or two, and there are two types of pulls: Bonus Picks, and Chansey Picks. Bonus Picks have no cost, and typically include a card and some extra resources, like event-specific Shop Tickets and Hourglasses. Chansey Picks, on the other hand, cost multiple Wonder Pick stamina, and always include new promo cards.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise Wonder Pick event missions, rewards, and promo cards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards
The Blastoise Wonder Pick event offers players a host of missions to complete, all of which offer Blastoise event Shop Tickets. These tickets can be traded for a number of rewards, and there are exactly enough Shop Tickets on offer to get all of the currently available shop rewards.
Here are all Blastoise Wonder Pick Part 1 missions and their rewards:
- Collect 1 Squirtle card – Blastoise Shop Ticket x1
- Collect 1 Charmander card – Blastoise Shop Ticket x1
- Wonder Pick 3 times – Blastoise Shop Ticket x2
- Wonder Pick 4 times – Blastoise Shop Ticket x2
- Wonder Pick 5 times – Blastoise Shop Ticket x3
And here are the available shop rewards for this event, along with their cost:
- Backdrop (Blue) – Blastoise Shop Ticket x3
- Cover (Blue & Blastoise) – Blastoise Shop Ticket x3
- Backdrop (Tiny Temple) – Venusaur Shop Ticket x3
Pokémon TCG Pocket Blastoise Wonder Pick event: All Wonder Pick cards
As mentioned above, there are two types of Wonder Pick pulls available in this event, each of which has its own pool of cards and rewards. You can, theoretically, get both of the new promo cards from Bonus Picks alone, but for a better chance you’ll want to spend some stamina on Chansey Picks.
Here’s the pool of possible cards and rewards in the Bonus Pick:
- Charmander
- Charmander (Promo)
- Squirtle
- Squirtle (Promo)
- Pack Hourglass x1
- Wonder Hourglass x1
- Blastoise Shop Ticket x1
And here are the cards in the Chansey Pick:
- Charmander (Promo)
- Blastoise (Promo)