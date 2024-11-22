Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: All Missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket is not even a month old, but it’s already had more events than many games get in a year. In addition to both multiplayer and solo battle events, and lucky draw events, a brand-new event type has been added to the game: the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event.
The Fire Mass Outbreak event in Pokémon TCG Pocket takes some parts of the previous lucky draw event and adds a few extra things, including more missions and even an event-exclusive card flair. It will run from November 22, 2024 to November 28, 2024.
In this guide we’ll go over all the missions and rewards in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event, including the possible Wonder Pick rewards, and how to get rare cards from the event, some of which are useful for making the best Fire decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first Mass Outbreak event focuses on Fire-type cards and Pokémon, as the name suggests, with the key card of the event being Arcanine ex. The Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event has six missions to complete, each of which can be completed once and rewards Wonder Hourglasses and Shop Tickets.
Here are all Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event missions and their rewards:
- Wonder Pick 3 times — Wonder Hourglass x1, Shop Ticket x1
- Wonder Pick 5 times — Wonder Hourglass x3, Shop Ticket x3
- Collect 5 Fire-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x2, Shop Ticket x3
- Collect 10 Fire-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x3, Shop Ticket x5
- Collect 15 Fire-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x4, Shop Ticket x7
- Collect 1 Arcanine ex card — Wonder Hourglass x1, Shop Ticket x1
All Wonder Picks count towards the Wonder Pick missions, not just event Picks. The same is true of collecting Fire-type cards and an Arcanine ex card — getting these through booster packs or non-event Wonder Picks also counts towards the missions. If you already own an Arcanine ex, it will not count towards the missions, it has to be newly obtained during the event period.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Bonus Pick and Rare Pick cards
In addition to the missions listed above, the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event also adds Bonus Picks and Rare Picks to the Wonder Pick pool. Bonus Picks cost no energy, and offer up a host of Fire-type Pokémon cards, Shop Tickets, and Hourglasses, while Rare Picks cost 3 energy, and will always contain either an Arcanine ex or a Charizard, as well as other Fire-type Pokémon cards — no Shop Tickets or Wonder Hourglasses will appear in Rare Picks.
Here are all the cards that can appear in the Bonus Picks:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Magmar
- Heatmor
- Blaine
- Pack Hourglass
- Wonder Hourglass
- Shop Ticket
And here are all the cards that can appear in the Rare Picks:
- Arcanine ex
- Charizard
- Moltres
- Ninetales
- Rapidash
- Charmeleon
- Blaine
Pokémon TCG Pocket Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Event-exclusive flair
Finally, the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak adds a new flair to the game, available exclusively for Arcanine ex cards. The flair is a Yellow Circles Flair, and it’s a Battle Flair, which means it applies when the card is placed onto the field in a card battle. This is different from a Cosmetic Flair, which has effects while the card is on the field or in a binder or display board.
To obtain the Yellow Circles Flair for Arcanine ex can be obtained for both the regular Arcanine ex card featured in the event and the full art Arcanine ex card, if you were lucky enough to get it from a TCG Pocket booster pack previously.
For more information on how to get the flair, check out our full guide for how to obtain and equip flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket.