Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1: All missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket has only been out for a week and it’s already spitting out events seemingly every other day. Just a couple of days ago the game was blessed with a Lapras solo battle event with a host of fun card rewards, and now we’ve got the first PVP event, with some neat emblems up for grabs.
PVP events like the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 are free to enter, requiring no stamina of any kind, and offer two paths to rewards — one via missions, and one via winning battles. Unlike the recent Lapras event, though, you’ll be playing against other players, not a CPU, and there’s no beginner pool here, so you’ll have to have a pretty good deck to get all the rewards.
The Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 will run from November 7 to November 28, 2024.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event missions and their rewards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event: All Missions
The Genetic Apex Emblem Event offers a host of missions, both for participating in battles and for winning them. Winning battles lets you check off missions that reward Shinedust, which can be exchanged for card flairs, while simply participating rewards Pack Hourglasses.
Here are all Genetic Apex Emblem Event missions and their rewards:
- Participate in 1 versus battle — Pack Hourglass x3
- Participate in 3 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x3
- Participate in 5 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x6
- Participate in 10 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x12
- Win 1 versus battle — Shinedust x50
- Win 3 versus battles — Shinedust x100
- Win 5 versus battles — Shinedust x200
- Win 10 versus battles — Shinedust x500
- Win 25 versus battles — Shinedust x1000
- Win 50 versus battles — Shinedust x2000
Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event: All Emblem rewards
In addition to completing missions for Shinedust and Pack Hourglass rewards, players can also earn special emblems for winning battles. Emblems can be applied on a player’s profile and are shown before a PVP battle — think of them as achievements of sorts. Four emblems are available throughout the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1, and you’ll need to be a pretty decent player to unlock them all, with the fanciest one requiring 45 wins.
Here are all the emblem rewards for Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1:
- Win 1 versus battle — Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Participation Emblem
- Win 5 versus battles — Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Bronze Emblem
- Win 25 versus battles — Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Silver Emblem
- Win 45 versus battles — Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Gold Emblem