Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event: All missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s events have been coming in hard and fast, with a new event coming along seemingly every week at this point. With the Venusaur solo battle event still running – and its subsequent Venusaur Wonder Pick event having started last week – there’s plenty for players to do, but hey, what’s one more? This time, it’s a PVP event, much like the previous Genetic Apex Emblem event, but a little bit harder this time around.
The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event, like other PVP events, is free to enter, requiring no stamina of any kind, and offers two paths to rewards — one via missions, and one via winning battles. Unlike the prior emblem event, you’ll need to step up your game, with emblems being earned through winning consecutive battles, rather than wins as a whole.
The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 will run from December 9 to December 16, 2024.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event missions and their rewards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event: All Missions
The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event offers a host of missions, both for participating in battles and for winning them. Winning battles lets you check off missions that reward Shinedust, which can be exchanged for card flairs, while simply participating rewards Pack Hourglasses.
Here are all Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event missions and their rewards:
- Participate in 1 versus battle — Pack Hourglass x3
- Participate in 3 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x3
- Participate in 5 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x6
- Participate in 10 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x12
- Win 1 versus battle — Shinedust x50
- Win 3 versus battles — Shinedust x100
- Win 5 versus battles — Shinedust x200
- Win 10 versus battles — Shinedust x500
- Win 25 versus battles — Shinedust x1000
- Win 50 versus battles — Shinedust x2000
Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex Emblem Event: All Emblem rewards
In addition to completing missions for Shinedust and Pack Hourglass rewards, players can also earn special emblems for winning consecutive battles, which is much more difficult than just winning battles. Emblems can be applied on a player’s profile and are shown before a PVP battle — kind of like achievements of sorts. Four emblems are available throughout the Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1, and you’ll need to be at the top of your game to get them all, with the best one requiring five wins in a row.
Here are all the emblem rewards for Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1:
- Win 2 consecutive versus battles — Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 Participation Emblem
- Win 3 consecutive versus battles — Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 Bronze Emblem
- Win 4 consecutive versus battles — Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 Silver Emblem
- Win 5 consecutive versus battles — Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 Gold Emblem