Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras event: All Battle Tasks and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first battle event is live now and runs until November 18, 2024. The Lapras ex Drop Event has players facing off against a series of escalating challenge battles all focused around Lapras ex, a powerful card that players can earn by participating in the event.
Battle Events require event-specific stamina to participate in, with one gem of stamina recovering every 12 hours. Thankfully, you won’t expend any stamina if you lose the battle, and Event Hourglasses, which reduce the timer for stamina, can be readily earned by completing battles. Each card battle also has a series of Battle Tasks, which upon completion give additional rewards, as well as Chance Rewards, which is how players will obtain rare promo cards.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras event Battle Tasks and their rewards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event: Battle Tasks
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first major event offers players four battles against a CPU with specific decks, increasing in difficulty with each deck. In addition to first-time battle rewards and the chance rewards, each battle comes with a selection of tasks, such as knocking out cards with Pokémon of specific types, using cards of specific rarities, and winning within a certain amount of turns. Each of these tasks can be completed once.
Here are all Lapras ex Drop Event Battle Tasks and their rewards:
Beginner
- Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon — Event Hourglass x3
- Put 3 Basic Pokémon into play — Event Hourglass x3
Intermediate
- Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon — Event Hourglass x3
- Put 1 Stage 1 Pokémon into play — Event Hourglass x3
- Win this battle by turn 14 — Event Hourglass x3
Advanced
- Win 5 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle using a deck where all Pokémon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle by turn 14 — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle without your opponent getting any points — Wonder Hourglass x4
Expert
- Win this battle using a deck where all Pokémon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win this battle by turn 12 — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win this battle without your opponent getting any points — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win 10 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win 20 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x5
Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event: All Rewards
Players also earn rewards the first time they clear a battle during the event, and Chance Rewards, which offer a selection of rewards with weighted odds depending on the difficulty level and are awarded after every win.
Here are the first-time rewards for each difficulty level:
- Beginner: Pack Hourglass x2, Shinedust x50, Shop Ticket, XP x25
- Intermediate: Pack Hourglass x4, Shinedust x100, Shop Ticket, XP x50
- Advanced: Pack Hourglass x6, Shinedust x150, Shop Ticket, XP x75
- Expert: Pack Hourglass x8, Shinedust x200, Shop Ticket, XP x100
And here are the Chance Rewards for each difficulty level, along with their likelihood of being rewarded after each match:
- Beginner: Promo Pack (51%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (38.7%)
- Intermediate: Promo Pack (64%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (48.3%)
- Advanced: Promo Pack (80%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (60.4%)
- Expert: Promo Pack (100%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (75.5%)
Promo Packs have five cards on offer, and each pack offers one randomly selected card. Lapras ex is probably the most coveted of the cards available, but each of them are worth grabbing if you can.
Here’s the full list of cards in the Lapras ex Drop Event Promo Pack:
- Butterfree
- Pikachu
- Clefairy
- Mankey
- Lapras ex