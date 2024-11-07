Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras event: best decks for expert battle
Pokémon TCG Pocket is holding its first battle event, but not everyone is ready to take down the powerful deck that contains cards like Lapras EX and Starmie EX, particularly on Expert level. However, if you manage to build a deck capable of taking down these Water-type titans, then you can grab a Lapras EX card of your own. We’ll walk you through how to build a deck capable of beating Lapras EX, even without EX Pokémon of your own, and give you some examples of decks we’ve built.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Lapras event: best decks
Before taking part in the Lapras EX battles you should pick up the item cards from taking part in the Advanced battle tutorials. You can find these in the bottom left corner of the main battle screen. Also, if you lose a battle, you will be able to battle again at no extra cost, so there is no downside to playing with your deck building to see what works for you.
All of the Lapras EX decks include Water-type Pokémon, and all of the Pokémon are weak to Lightning types. Attacks from Lightning-type Pokémon will deal 20 extra damage, which can be the difference between a knockout and letting your opponent attack again.
Powerful Pokémon like Jolteon, Raichu, Pikachu EX, and Zapdos EX can all be rare, so we tried not to use these cards. However, feel free to swap out some slots for powerful EX Pokémon if you have them. Here are some decks we recommend.
Raichu deck
This deck focuses on Raichu with Magneton on the bench to supply the energy that you need. You can add an extra energy to Magneton each turn, then use Lt. Surge to pass that energy to Raichu for strong attacks. Just remember to use Magneton’s ability on the bench whenever you can. Zebstrika is strong as it can attack weak Pokémon that have been switched out to the bench, and grab you the win even if you can’t defeat the Pokémon in the active spot.
- 1x X Speed
- 2x Pokéball
- 1x Sabrina / Potion
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Lt. Surge
- 2x Pikachu
- 2x Raichu
- 2x Magnemite
- 2x Magneton
- 1x Blitzle
- 1x Zebstrika
Jolteon deck
If you have a few Jolteon cards, then you can skip the Lt. Surges and use Electrode for more support. Electrode has low HP but requires just two energy to attack and has just one retreat cost, making it perfect for setting up. Its attack does 90 damage per turn, and Jolteon can do a massive 180, though in experience it usually does 60 or 100.
- 1x X Speed
- 2x Pokéball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Giovanni
- 1x Sabrina / Potion
- 2x Voltorb
- 2x Electrode
- 2x Eevee
- 2x Jolteon
- 1x Blitzle
- 1x Zebstrika
Heliolisk Deck
This deck is composed entirely of common cards and so everyone should be able to build it. Heliolisk can deal 60 or 100 damage per turn which is enough to deal with the powerful EX cards. Otherwise the composition is similar to the other decks.
- 1x Sabrina / Potion
- 1x X Speed
- 2x Pokéball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Voltorb
- 2x Electrode
- 2x Helioptile
- 2x Heliolisk
- 2x Blitzle
- 2x Zebstrika