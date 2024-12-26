Pokémon TCG Pocket Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: All Missions and rewards
The holidays are here, and Pokémon TCG Pocket is celebrating by adding new events to the game. This time, we’ve got our second Mass Outbreak event, following on from the previous Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event. This time, the event is focused on Lightning-type cards, with a new flair for Zapdos ex and plenty of Lightning cards on offer, both from the Genetic Apex set and the recently released Mythical Island set.
The Lightning Mass Outbreak event in Pokémon TCG Pocket takes some parts of lucky draw events and adds a few extra things, including more missions and even an event-exclusive card flair. This event will run from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.
In this guide we’ll go over all the missions and rewards in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event, including the possible Wonder Pick rewards, and how to get rare cards from the event, some of which are useful for making some of the best decks for PvP in TCG Pocket.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s latest Mass Outbreak event focuses on Lightning-type cards and Pokémon, as the name suggests, with the key card of the event being Zapdos ex. The Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event has six missions to complete, each of which can be completed once and rewards Wonder Hourglasses and Shop Tickets.
Here are all Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event missions and their rewards:
- Wonder Pick 3 times — Wonder Hourglass x1, Shop Ticket x1
- Wonder Pick 5 times — Wonder Hourglass x3, Shop Ticket x3
- Collect 5 Lightning-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x2, Shop Ticket x3
- Collect 10 Lightning-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x3, Shop Ticket x5
- Collect 15 Lightning-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x4, Shop Ticket x7
- Collect 1 Zapdos ex card — Wonder Hourglass x1, Shop Ticket x1
All Wonder Picks count towards the Wonder Pick missions, not just event Picks. The same is true of collecting Lightning-type cards and a Zapdos ex card — getting these through booster packs or non-event Wonder Picks also counts towards the missions. If you already own a Zapdos ex, it will not count towards the missions, it has to be newly obtained during the event period.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Bonus Pick and Rare Pick cards
In addition to the missions listed above, the Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event also adds Bonus Picks and Rare Picks to the Wonder Pick pool. Bonus Picks cost no energy, and offer up a host of Lightning-type Pokémon cards, Shop Tickets, and Hourglasses, while Rare Picks cost 3 energy, and will always contain Lightning-type cards, such as Zapdos ex, Magneton, Raichu, and Lt. Surge — no Shop Tickets or Wonder Hourglasses will appear in Rare Picks.
Here are all the cards that can appear in the Bonus Picks:
- Magnemite
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Pincurchin
- Pikachu (Mythical Island)
- Electabuzz (Mythical Island)
- Joltik (Mythical Island)
- Galvantula (Mythical Island)
- Dedenne (Mythical Island)
- Lt. Surge
- Pack Hourglass
- Wonder Hourglass
- Shop Ticket
And here are all the cards that can appear in the Rare Picks:
- Zapdos ex
- Magneton
- Pincurchin
- Raichu (Mythical Island)
- Electabuzz (Mythical Island)
- Galvantula (Mythical Island)
Pokémon TCG Pocket Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Event-exclusive flair
Finally, the Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak adds a new flair to the game, available exclusively for Zapdos ex cards. The flair is a Yellow Star Outlines Flair, and it’s a Battle Flair, which means it applies when the card is placed onto the field in a card battle. This is different from a Cosmetic Flair, which has effects while the card is on the field or in a binder or display board.
The Yellow Star Outlines Flair for Zapdos ex can be obtained for both the regular Zapdos ex card featured in the event and both full art Zapdos ex cards, if you were lucky enough to get them from a TCG Pocket booster pack previously.
For more information on how to get the flair, check out our full guide for how to obtain and equip flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket.