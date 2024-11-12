Pokémon TCG Pocket meta deck tier list
TCG Pocket is half about collecting cards and half about battling, and we’re here to help out with this second part. Sometimes you just don’t pull the cards you need to make a great meta-defining deck, and if that’s your case we’ll give you several options. Also if you’re struggling in PvP battles right now, we’ll let you know the best ways to counter each deck.
Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best decks to win every PvP match
These deck lists aren’t set in stone, and people often add their own twists particularly when it comes to supporters, or extra Pokémon. The lists below are just to give you an example of what each archetype looks like, though you’ll likely see plenty of variation. Here is our Pokémon TCG Pocket meta decks tier list and how to counter each one.
S-tier
These decks are the most common and can be tough to beat. They are the ones you should be running if you have the cards available, but there is counterplay if you are up against them.
Mewtwo EX & Gardevoir
If you play online for even a few matches you’ll see that Mewtwo EX is clearly the most popular deck online and with good reason. If you have just one Gardevoir on the bench, and a Mewtwo EX in the active spot, you can generate two energy per turn and deal 150 damage over and over. We’ve added Meowth to help you pull those cards you need, but many different Pokémon can fit here to help set up.
If you want to counter this deck, you’ll need to have immediate offense. Something like Pikachu EX is a good counter, because it can call up Ralts and Kirlia and K.O. them before they have a chance to generate extra energy. The other option is something that can K.O. the Mewtwo before it sets up, with something like Zapdos, Charizard or Marowak EX.
- 2x Mewtwo EX
- 2x Ralts
- 2x Kirlia
- 2x Gardevoir
- 1x Meowth
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Potion
Pikachu EX
This deck is all about getting Pokémon, any Pokémon, on the bench quickly, and keeping Pikachu in the active spot. You might notice it has a lot more basic Pokémon than most decks, but that’s because you need them to get your Pikachu EX online. Unlike other decks, Pikachu doesn’t need much energy to get going, instead, it needs three Lightning-type Pokémon on the bench at all times. Electrode can be a strong secondary attacker to revenge Pikachu EX, or Zebstrika can pick something weak off the bench. Zapdos EX can get you lucky in end games too.
This deck is very frail as Pikachu EX and Zapdos EX have 120hp and 130hp respectively. This puts them in range of attacks from non-EX Pokémon. It also doesn’t deal huge amounts of damage per turn and instead counts on knocking out Pokémon before they evolve. To counter it, make sure you evolve your ‘mons as quickly as possible to take attacks, even if they don’t have the energy to attack back. This will set you up for the long game, which Pikachu EX decks aren’t very good at.
- 2x Pikachu EX
- 2x Blitzle
- 1x Zebstrika
- 2x Voltorb
- 1x Electrode
- 2x Zapdos EX
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 1x Sabrina
- 1x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 2x Potion
A-tier
A-tier decks are still very good and will still net you the win a lot of the time. There are more counter strategies, and they rely more on luck than the S-tier decks, but they are still reliable.
Articuno EX & Starmie EX
Psyduck’s attack stops the opponent from using supporter cards, which is incredibly disruptive as you set up. Articuno is a great card that with just three energy will not only deal 80 damage, but also pick off Pokémon on the bench. We like the Starmie variant of the common Water-type deck as it takes just two energy to set up, and has no retreat cost, making it easy to position.
As with all Water-type decks, they rely on flipping heads with Misty to get set up quickly. If the Articuno user gets average luck and flips one or even no heads with her, then the strategy quickly falls apart. The Starmie makes it a little more difficult as it can set up quickly without Misty, but with the right luck, you can overwhelm it easily.
- 2x Articuno EX
- 2x Staryu
- 2x Starmie EX
- 1x Psyduck
- 1x Golduck
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Misty
- 2x X Speed
Moltres EX & Charizard EX
For one energy attached to Moltres, it can generate up to three Fire-type energy for Pokémon on your bench. Put one in the active spot and then power up a Charmander on the bench. If you get 10 energy on your Charizard then you can OHKO every other card in the game, allowing you to sweep from behind.
As with Water-type decks, you are relying on coin flips with this deck, and if you don’t get the energy you need then it’s game over. Sabrinaing up Charmander/Charmeleon before they reach the Charizard EX stage is particularly disruptive. It’s the slowest setup of any popular deck, and can also be overwhelmed by a fast-paced deck.
- 2x Moltres EX
- 2x Charmander
- 2x Charmeleon
- 2x Charizard EX
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
B-tier
These decks are most certainly usable and will win you matches with a good level of consistency. They often have some flaw that prevents you from winning matches too consistently, but you will usually know early on if it’s a lost cause.
Venusaur EX
Venusaur EX is a very powerful deck once Venusaur gets going, as it heals 30hp per turn as well as dealing 100 damage. This means that it is very difficult to take out if you can’t do so in a single hit. Erika will keep you going even longer by healing 50hp in a turn. Lilligant has high HP for a non-EX Pokémon and sits in the front to set up your Venusaur in the back with Leaf Supply.
It’s very similar to the Mewtwo Deck, but it has an extra weakness. As your attacking Pokémon is Venusaur, you need to get all three stages in your hand in order to win, whereas it’s possible to set up Mewtwo without Gardevoir. If a Venusaur player has a lot of cards in hand and only basic Pokémon in play, you can disrupt them heavily with a Red Card or a Sabrina.
- 2x Bulbasaur
- 2x Ivysaur
- 2x Venusaur EX
- 2x Petilil
- 2x Lilligant
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Erika
- 1x X Speed
- 1x Giovanni
Zapdos EX
Zapdos EX is a very powerful deck… when you get lucky. It’s quick to set up with only three energy required and can do 200 damage per attack. I say can do, because it requires four coin flips in order to pull it off. The strategy is to do enough damage with Zapdos before it goes down and then pick up a final threat with Raichu, or pick a Pokémon off the bench with Zebstrika.
As with all coin flip decks, the way to win is to get lucky, whichever side of the field you’re on. Sabrina’s can be particularly devastating to these kinds of decks, though Red Cards are usually useless. Zapdos also doesn’t have a lot of HP and is usually taken down in one or two hits before the cards in the back have time to set up.
- 2x Zapdos EX
- 2x Pikachu
- 2x Raichu
- 2x Blitzle
- 2x Zebstrika
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
Moltres EX & Arcanine EX
This deck functions the same way as Moltres and Charizard do but Arcanine EX is just a bit weaker. It does less damage and also has the downside of dealing damage to itself, which can soften it up for a K.O. However, if you can make well-timed switches and win your Moltres coin flips, it can definitely work.
The key to beating this deck is to get the Arcanine in the active spot before it has time to set up properly. Sabrina is obviously good for this. But any bulky Pokémon can usually stick around long enough to overpower the Arcanine.
- 2x Moltres EX
- 2x Growlithe
- 2x Arcanine EX
- 1x Salandit
- 1x Salazzle
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Articuno EX & Lapras EX
As two single-stage EX cards, you are guaranteed to get the Pokémon you want, which is the strength of the Articuno/Lapras decks, and as mentioned before, Articuno is particularly strong as it deals damage to the bench.
Where this deck suffers is damage output, with a maximum damage of 80 per turn. Any strong cards that can out-damage Articuno and Lapras can put this deck in a tough spot.
- 2x Articuno EX
- 2x Lapras EX
- 1x Psyduck
- 1x Golduck
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Misty
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
C-tier
These are decks that we don’t really recommend but can definitely score wins if played the right way. You’ll often need luck to have things go your way, but a skilled player can use them to good effect.
Articuno EX & Blastoise EX
With this deck you want Articuno in the active spot as soon as possible so that you can set up Blastoise in the back. Once the Blastoise is ready it can be pretty unstoppable so this is usually your focus. However, if you find you don’t have the right evolutions in hand, then you need to make sure you go all in on Articuno to make this one work. As always with Water-type decks, Misty can also bail you out of a tight spot.
Blastoise players have to decide early on whether to focus on Articuno or if they can afford to set up Blastoise in the back. If you face an indecisive player of this deck then it can be easy to win before they get the energy they need. Putting down damage early forces them to choose a card to focus on, which exposes the deck’s main weakness.
- 2x Articuno EX
- 2x Squirtle
- 2x Wartortle
- 2x Blastoise EX
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Misty
- 2x X Speed
Gengar EX & Mewtwo EX
Gengar is not as strong as Gardevoir when it comes to supporting Mewtwo, but it can work if played correctly. You want to evolve to Gengar as soon as possible and have it in the active spot to prevent your opponent from using supporter cards. This often gives you enough time to set up Mewtwo with enough energy for the late-game sweep.
When playing this deck you will want to knock out the Gengar as soon as possible before the Mewtwo has enough energy. This can be difficult with no supporter cards, but is definitely not impossible with a strong enough card setup. Water-type decks are particularly weak into this as they rely so heavily on Misty.
- 2x Mewtwo EX
- 2x Gastly
- 2x Haunter
- 2x Gengar EX
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Marowak EX
Marowak EX players have to gamble if they want to win, but they can overwhelm you very quickly to win. Marowak is very quick to set up and can do 160 damage per turn. It can also do 0 damage per turn so that’s what you have to navigate when using this deck. With fast losses though it’s not too frustrating to play. Hitmonlee can pick off remaining cards from the bench, while Grapploct forces your opponent to constantly switch out, which can be very useful.
This is a hard deck to counter, but if you are running a deck that’s quick to set up and the Marowak player gets unlucky then it’s easy to outpace the damage. Marowak decks provide fast wins and losses though so it’s not too painful if you get unlucky.
- 2x Cubone
- 2x Marowak EX
- 2x Hitmonlee
- 2x Clobbopus
- 2x Grapploct
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
D-tier
These are decks that can be slow to set up, or are too frail to work effectively and we wouldn’t particularly recommend them. However, they will win you some matches if you have the right strategies. Most of the cards are also pretty common making them some of the easiest decks to build.
Machamp EX
Machamp players want to keep Hitmonlee in the active spot to soften up Pokémon in the back row, while Machamp sets up to clean up. It does 120 damage per turn and only requires three energy making it a fairly quick deck to set up.
Machamp can be countered by keeping cards off your bench when possible to prevent Hitmonlee from setting up. Using Sabrina to call the Machamp in before it sets up is also very strong, as it will need at least three turns. As with all three stage Pokémon, Red Card can also be very disruptive.
- 2x Machop
- 2x Machoke
- 2x Machamp EX
- 2x Hitmonlee
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 2x Red Card
Exeggutor EX
Exeggutor can be set up in just two turns, but it doesn’t do much damage. You are only guaranteed to do 40 damage each turn, but can do a respectable 80 if you flip heads. The idea here is to keep it healthy with Erika and Butterfree on your bench, while chipping away at the opponent.
Any card that deals with Exeggutor in one hit is very strong against this deck, or you can win quickly if they can’t set up Butterfree in the back. Bulking up your own Pokémon as fast as possible will also make them hard to take out.
- 2x Exeggcute
- 2x Exeggutor EX
- 2x Caterpie
- 2x Metapod
- 2x Butterfree
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Erika
Wigglytuff EX
Certainly the weakest of the EX decks, while Wigglytuff EX is fairly fast to set up, you’ll need a lot of coin flips to go your way. Wigglytuff puts Pokémon to sleep as a secondary effect, but they then have a 50/50 chance to wake up. Meowth can help set up by finding cards, and more coin flips from Persian can help prevent your opponent from setting up.
When you play against Wigglytuff players you have to keep calm when you fail coin flips and continue to carry out your strategy. A Pokémon will wake up if it switches, so using X Speed and smart switching can help you get consistent damage each turn.
- 2x Jigglypuff
- 2x Wigglytuff EX
- 2x Meowth
- 2x Persian
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 2x Red Card