The most powerful cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket is packed with over 200 cards to collect and use in battle. Not every card is a powerful heavy hitter, but most of them have some kind of utility, with almost every card in the game able to positively contribute to some of the best decks in TCG Pocket.
That said, every deck needs a heavy hitter, a monster card that can hit the field, deal some serious damage, and sweep the game. These powerful cards can turn the tide in an otherwise one-sided game, carrying you to victory when all seems lost. If you want to start building a deck, starting with one of these cards and building around it is a good way to go.
These are the most powerful cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Charizard ex
Charizard ex is by far the most powerful card in the game in terms of raw numbers, capable of dealing 200 damage to an opponent — enough to knock out every other card currently in the game. It does require you to discard 2 energy upon use, but there are plenty of options for building up your energy, and if you manage to knock out another ex card, you’re one point away from winning anyway.
Zapdos ex
Zapdos ex is another card capable of knocking out any other card in the game, but this one requires a little bit of luck. Zapdos ex’s signature attack, Thundering Hurricane, requires three Lightning energy and has you flipping four coins. For each head you flip, you deal 50 damage — it’s a risky play, but given how frequently Water-type decks show up in the current meta, having a strong Lightning-type attacker like Zapdos ex is well worth it.
Gengar ex
Gengar ex can’t knock out a powerful Pokémon in a single attack like some others on this list, but it does have a secret weapon: Shadowy Spellbind. This ability prevents your opponent from using any Supporter cards while Gengar ex is in the active spot, stopping your opponent from hitting you with a Sabrina or powering up their Water-type with a Misty. Its signature attack Spooky Shot also deals 100 damage, which hits hard enough to knock out any Pokémon in two turns without any drawbacks.
Mewtwo ex
Mewtwo ex is absolutely dominating the meta right now, thanks to its powerful Psydrive attack, which deals 150 damage. It does require you to discard two energy from the card, but unlike Charizard, there’s a surefire, reliable way to boost your energy with a Gardevoir card or two. With two Gardevoir on the field, you can generate two energy for your Mewtwo per turn, effectively letting you use Psydrive without consequence.
Dragonite
Usually we’d recommend against using a mixed-energy deck, but it just might be worth it for Dragonite. This card has a powerful attack called Draco Meteor, which requires one Water energy, one Lightning energy, and two Colorless energy — a high cost, but it’s worth it. Draco Meteor deals 50 damage to an opponent’s random card four times. This might seem a little bit low, but if you’re lucky, this can knock out a powerful ex card, or knock out three low-HP cards on your opponent’s bench in one turn, handing you the match. Either way, you’re dealing a cumulative 200 HP worth of damage, and that’s definitely worth the awkward setup.
Alakazam
At first glance, Alakazam might seem a little… basic. It needs three energy to use its signature move, Psychic, and it only has 130 HP, which is on the low side compared to something like an ex card. But Psychic’s secondary effect makes Alakazam the Pokémon capable of dealing the most damage in the game — while it only has a base power of 60, it adds 30 more damage for each energy attached to the opponent’s active Pokémon. Did your opponent get outrageously lucky on a Misty flip and end up with 12 energy on their Lapras ex? Well, now you’re dealing 420 damage. Nice. It’s a bit situational, but there’s no limit to how much damage Alakazam can dish out, so if you get the chance and your opponent is really racking up the energy, get out your spoons and start feasting.