Pokémon TCG Pocket: The best new cards in the Mythical Island expansion
Pokémon TCG Pocket is barely a couple of months old, but it’s just received its first expansion set, and it’s a pretty big one. Mythical Island is a themed expansion set that consists of almost 90 cards, mostly focusing on Mythical Pokémon like Celebi, Mew, and Marshadow, and some of those cards are very powerful indeed, as we suspected when we saw the trailer for the expansion last week.
While most of the cards in Mythical Island are good in one way or another, there are a few that are at the very top end of the spectrum, and will almost certainly see frequent competitive play in the coming weeks and months. We’ve gone over every card in the set to bring you this list of the best cards in the Mythical Island expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Serperior and Celebi ex
These two cards work perfectly together, as detailed in our guide for the best Serperior deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but the gist of it is that Serperior doubles all Grass energy attached to a Pokémon, and Celebi ex flips a coin to deal damage for every energy attached to it. Combined, this deadly combo is almost certainly going to be a regular deck in the meta going forward, with only a few decks capable of countering it in full.
Mew ex
Speaking of counters, Mew ex is pretty much the perfect counter to any deck. The Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon has a fantastic move called Genome Hacking, which lets it choose one of your opponent’s active Pokémon attacks and use it as its own. This means you can benefit from the powerful signature attacks of a Pokémon like Charizard ex or Venusaur ex without having to spec into that Pokémon’s deck type — and given Mew can slide right into the already powerful Mewtwo ex deck without much modification, it’s a real threat for anyone trying to take down one of the most formidable decks in the meta.
Aerodactyl ex
While Aerodactyl ex isn’t a basic Pokémon card, it’s very easy to set up an Old Amber to get it on the field, and once it’s out, your opponent is going to have a rough time. Aerodactyl ex’s signature ability is Primeval Law, a fantastic ability that prevents an opponent from evolving their active Pokémon. It forces your opponent to evolve their Pokémon on the bench before swapping it into the active spot, and combined with a Sabrina or a Pokémon that can force a swap, makes for a very frustrating combo. Primeval Law works while Aerodactyl is on the field, regardless of if it’s in the active spot or on the bench, and because it’s an ability, it doesn’t need any energy. This sets up a lot of opportunities for slotting it into differently typed decks, as you can keep it on the bench as a disruptor without ever putting it into play. It’s a very versatile, very powerful card that’s well worth considering.
Vaporeon
Vaporeon is another great card, and one that has fantastic utility and synergy with existing decks like Articuno ex and Starmie ex. Vaporeon’s ability, Wash Out, lets it move Water energy from a Pokémon on the bench to a Pokémon in the active spot. Uniquely, Wash Out can be activated “as often as you like during your turn,” which means you can move all of your benched energy to the active spot, like a Lt. Surge without any of the drawbacks and limitations. This lets you pop a Misty on the back bench and move it around as needed, or swap out a damaged active Pokémon and immediately move its energy onto a new attacker, even doing so once every turn. It’s a huge boon for Water decks, which have struggled with consistency thanks to their heavy reliance on Misty and the inability to move energy around, and it should make those decks much more viable in the meta.