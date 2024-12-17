Video Games

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island expansion card list

Mythical Island adds over 80 new cards to Pokémon TCG Pocket

Oliver Brandt

The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first expansion set, Mythical Island, is out now for all players of the game, and brings with it dozens of new cards. While Mythical Island is a smaller, limited set with only one booster pack, it does introduce a host of powerful cards that are sure to shake up the meta, as well as some gorgeous full art rare cards. 

There are a total of 86 cards in the Mythical Island expansion, of which 68 are standard set cards, 6 are illustration rare cards, and 10 are special illustration rare cards — two of which have rainbow borders. The set also includes one new immersive rare card, Celebi ex, and one new hyper rare card, Mew ex. 

  1. Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island: Standard card list 
  2. Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island: Rare card list

Here’s the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion full card list: 

Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island: Standard card list 

  1. Exeggcute 
  2. Exeggutor 
  3. Celebi ex 
  4. Snivy
  5. Servine 
  6. Serperior 
  7. Morelull 
  8. Shiinotic 
  9. Dhelmise 
  10. Ponyta 
  11. Rapidash 
  12. Magmar 
  13. Larvesta 
  14. Volcarona 
  15. Salandit 
  16. Salazzle 
  17. Magikarp
  18. Gyarados ex 
  19. Vaporeon 
  20. Finneon 
  21. Lumineon 
  22. Chewtle
  23. Drednaw 
  24. Cramorant 
  25. Pikachu 
  26. Raichu 
  27. Electabuzz 
  28. Joltik 
  29. Galvantula 
  30. Dedenne 
  31. Mew 
  32. Mew ex 
  33. Sigilyph
  34. Elgyem 
  35. Beheeyum
  36. Flebebe 
  37. Floette 
  38. Florges 
  39. Swirlix 
  40. Slurpuff 
  41. Mankey
  42. Primeape 
  43. Geodude 
  44. Graveler 
  45. Golem
  46. Aerodactyl ex 
  47. Marshadow 
  48. Stonjourner 
  49. Koffing 
  50. Weezing
  51. Purrloin
  52. Liepard
  53. Venipede
  54. Whirlipede 
  55. Scolipede
  56. Druddigon 
  57. Pidgey 
  58. Pidgeotto 
  59. Pidgeot ex 
  60. Tauros 
  61. Eevee 
  62. Chatot 
  63. Old Amber 
  64. Pokémon Flute 
  65. Mythical Slab 
  66. Budding Expeditioner
  67. Blue
  68. Leaf 

Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island: Rare card list

Illustration Rare (☆) 

  • Exeggutor 
  • Serperior 
  • Salandit 
  • Vaporeon
  • Dedenne 
  • Marshadow 

Special Illustration Rare (☆☆) 

  • Celebi ex 
  • Gyarados ex 
  • Mew ex 
  • Aerodactyl ex 
  • Pidgeot ex 
  • Budding Expeditionier 
  • Blue 
  • Leaf 
  • Mew ex (Rainbow) 
  • Aerodactyl ex (Rainbow) 

Immersive Rare (☆☆☆) 

  • Celebi ex 

Hyper Rare (♕) 

  • Mew ex 
Published
Oliver Brandt
OLIVER BRANDT

Oliver Brandt is a writer based in Tasmania, Australia. A marketing and journalism graduate, they have a love for puzzle games, JRPGs, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and any platformer with a double jump.

Home/Guides