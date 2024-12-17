Pokémon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island expansion card list
Mythical Island adds over 80 new cards to Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first expansion set, Mythical Island, is out now for all players of the game, and brings with it dozens of new cards. While Mythical Island is a smaller, limited set with only one booster pack, it does introduce a host of powerful cards that are sure to shake up the meta, as well as some gorgeous full art rare cards.
There are a total of 86 cards in the Mythical Island expansion, of which 68 are standard set cards, 6 are illustration rare cards, and 10 are special illustration rare cards — two of which have rainbow borders. The set also includes one new immersive rare card, Celebi ex, and one new hyper rare card, Mew ex.
Here’s the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion full card list:
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island: Standard card list
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Celebi ex
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Morelull
- Shiinotic
- Dhelmise
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Magmar
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Magikarp
- Gyarados ex
- Vaporeon
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Cramorant
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Electabuzz
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Dedenne
- Mew
- Mew ex
- Sigilyph
- Elgyem
- Beheeyum
- Flebebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Aerodactyl ex
- Marshadow
- Stonjourner
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Venipede
- Whirlipede
- Scolipede
- Druddigon
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot ex
- Tauros
- Eevee
- Chatot
- Old Amber
- Pokémon Flute
- Mythical Slab
- Budding Expeditioner
- Blue
- Leaf
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island: Rare card list
Illustration Rare (☆)
- Exeggutor
- Serperior
- Salandit
- Vaporeon
- Dedenne
- Marshadow
Special Illustration Rare (☆☆)
- Celebi ex
- Gyarados ex
- Mew ex
- Aerodactyl ex
- Pidgeot ex
- Budding Expeditionier
- Blue
- Leaf
- Mew ex (Rainbow)
- Aerodactyl ex (Rainbow)
Immersive Rare (☆☆☆)
- Celebi ex
Hyper Rare (♕)
- Mew ex
