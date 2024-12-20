Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Emblem Event: All missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket just got its first expansion set, with over 80 cards added to the game in Mythical Island. The new cards mean that the meta is evolving fast, and it’s going to get there even faster thanks to a new PVP event that’s just gone live in the game.
The Mythical Island Emblem Event, like other PVP events, is free to enter, requiring no stamina of any kind, and offers two paths to rewards — one via missions, and one via winning battles. Like the initial Genetic Apex Emblem Event, you’ll need to win a lot of battles if you want to get all of the available emblems.
The Mythical Island Emblem Event will run from December 20, 2024 to January 10, 2025.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Emblem Event missions and their rewards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Emblem Event: All Missions
The Mythical Island Emblem Event offers a host of missions, both for participating in battles and for winning them. Winning battles lets you check off missions that reward Shinedust, which can be exchanged for card flairs, while simply participating rewards Pack Hourglasses.
Here are all Mythical Island Emblem Event missions and their rewards:
- Participate in 1 versus battle — Pack Hourglass x3
- Participate in 3 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x3
- Participate in 5 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x6
- Participate in 10 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x12
- Win 1 versus battle — Shinedust x50
- Win 3 versus battles — Shinedust x100
- Win 5 versus battles — Shinedust x200
- Win 10 versus battles — Shinedust x500
- Win 25 versus battles — Shinedust x1000
- Win 50 versus battles — Shinedust x2000
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Emblem Event: All Emblem rewards
In addition to completing missions for Shinedust and Pack Hourglass rewards, players can also earn special emblems for winning battles. Emblems can be applied on a player’s profile and are shown before a PVP battle — think of them as achievements of sorts. Four emblems are available throughout the Mythical Island Emblem Event, and you’ll need to be a pretty decent player to unlock them all, with the fanciest one requiring 45 wins.
Here are all the emblem rewards for Mythical Island Emblem Event:
- Win 1 versus battle — Mythical Island Emblem Event Participation Emblem
- Win 5 versus battles — Mythical Island Emblem Event Bronze Emblem
- Win 25 versus battles — Mythical Island Emblem Event Silver Emblem
- Win 45 versus battles — Mythical Island Emblem Event Gold Emblem