Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island SP Emblem Event: All missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s events are starting to get consistent now, with at least two of every event type having started since the game’s launch — and the last one just started in-game today. It’s an SP Emblem Event focused on Mythical Island, and much like all Emblem events, is focused on PVP battles.
The Mythical Island SP Emblem Event, like other PVP events, is free to enter, requiring no stamina of any kind, and offers two paths to rewards — one via missions, and one via winning battles. Unlike regular emblem events, you’ll need to step up your game for SP emblem events, with emblems being earned through winning consecutive battles, rather than wins as a whole.
The Mythical Island SP Emblem Event 1 will run from January 20 to January 29, 2025.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island SP Emblem Event missions and their rewards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island SP Emblem Event: All Missions
The Mythical Island SP Emblem Event offers a host of missions, both for participating in battles and for winning them. Winning battles lets you check off missions that reward Shinedust, which can be exchanged for card flairs, while simply participating rewards Pack Hourglasses.
Here are all Mythical Island SP Emblem Event missions and their rewards:
- Participate in 1 versus battle — Pack Hourglass x3
- Participate in 3 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x3
- Participate in 5 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x6
- Participate in 10 versus battles — Pack Hourglass x12
- Win 1 versus battle — Shinedust x50
- Win 3 versus battles — Shinedust x100
- Win 5 versus battles — Shinedust x200
- Win 10 versus battles — Shinedust x500
- Win 25 versus battles — Shinedust x1000
- Win 50 versus battles — Shinedust x2000
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island SP Emblem Event: All Emblem rewards
In addition to completing missions for Shinedust and Pack Hourglass rewards, players can also earn special emblems for winning consecutive battles, which is much more difficult than just winning battles. Emblems can be applied on a player’s profile and are shown before a PVP battle — kind of like achievements of sorts. Four emblems are available throughout the Mythical Island SP Emblem Event 1, and you’ll need to be at the top of your game to get them all, with the best one requiring five wins in a row.
Here are all the emblem rewards for Mythical Island SP Emblem Event:
- Win 2 consecutive versus battles — Mythical Island SP Emblem Event Participation Emblem
- Win 3 consecutive versus battles — Mythical Island SP Emblem Event Bronze Emblem
- Win 4 consecutive versus battles — Mythical Island SP Emblem Event Silver Emblem
- Win 5 consecutive versus battles — Mythical Island SP Emblem Event Gold Emblem