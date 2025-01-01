Pokémon TCG Pocket: All New Year Event missions and rewards
It’s officially 2025, and to celebrate Pokémon TCG Pocket is hosting a wonderful little New Year event, complete with missions, rewards, and plenty of festive cheer to ring 2025 in right. The 2025 New Year Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket will last for one week, from January 1, 2025 to January 8, 2025, after which the rewards will no longer be available.
In this guide we’ll go over all of the missions in the Pokémon TCG Pocket New Year Event, including all of their rewards and completion bonuses.
Pokémon TCG Pocket New Year Event: All missions and rewards
The Pokémon TCG Pocket 2025 New Year Event comes with seven missions to complete, all of which should be fairly easy to knock out in just a few days — which is good, given how short the event is. The rewards are pretty decent overall, with plenty of hourglasses and packs, with a fantastic promo card awarded just for logging in.
Here are all the missions and rewards for the New Year Event:
- Log in – Pikachu promo card
- Participate in 1 battle – Mythical Island booster pack
- Participate in 3 battles – Mythical Island booster pack
- Use pack stamina to open 6 Mythical Island booster packs – Pack Hourglass x12
- Wonder Pick 5 times – Mythical Island booster pack
- Send 5 thanks – Mythical Island booster pack
- Collect 100 cards – Pack Hourglass x12
Collecting 100 cards is likely to be the biggest barrier to completion here, but thankfully another overlapping event should make it fairly easy to complete within the time limit. The Blastoise Drop Event offers promo packs as Chance Rewards for completing battles, each of which gives one card out of a pool of five — not a huge amount, but given how easily you can grind out solo battles with the auto battle feature, it should help you get your numbers up fairly quickly.
There are also three completion bonuses for completing the missions above, being awarded for 1, 4, and 7 missions completed. Here are all of the completion bonuses:
- Complete 1 mission – Wonder Hourglass x12
- Complete 4 missions – Backdrop (New Year Frame)
- Complete 7 missions – Wonder Hourglass x12