Pokémon TCG Pocket Psychic Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: All Missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket has started its latest Mass Outbreak event, following on from the previous Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event and the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event. This time, the event is focused on Psychic-type cards, with a new flair for Mew ex and plenty of Psychic cards on offer, both from the Genetic Apex set and the Mythical Island set.
The Psychic Mass Outbreak event in Pokémon TCG Pocket takes some parts of lucky draw events and adds a few extra things, including more missions and even an event-exclusive card flair. This event will run from January 23, 2025 to January 28, 2025.
In this guide we’ll go over all the missions and rewards in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Psychic Pokémon Mass Outbreak event, including the possible Wonder Pick rewards, and how to get rare cards from the event, some of which are useful for making some of the best decks for PvP in TCG Pocket.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Psychic Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Missions and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s latest Mass Outbreak event focuses on Psychic-type cards and Pokémon, as the name suggests, with the key card of the event being Mew ex. The Psychic Pokémon Mass Outbreak event has six missions to complete, each of which can be completed once and rewards Wonder Hourglasses and Shop Tickets.
Here are all Psychic Pokémon Mass Outbreak event missions and their rewards:
- Wonder Pick 3 times — Wonder Hourglass x1, Shop Ticket x1
- Wonder Pick 5 times — Wonder Hourglass x3, Shop Ticket x3
- Collect 5 Psychic-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x2, Shop Ticket x3
- Collect 10 Psychic-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x3, Shop Ticket x5
- Collect 15 Psychic-type cards — Wonder Hourglass x4, Shop Ticket x7
- Collect 1 Mew ex card — Wonder Hourglass x1, Shop Ticket x1
All Wonder Picks count towards the Wonder Pick missions, not just event Picks. The same is true of collecting Psychic-type cards and a Mew ex card — getting these through booster packs or non-event Wonder Picks also counts towards the missions. If you already own a Mew ex, it will not count towards the missions, it has to be newly obtained during the event period.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Psychic Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Bonus Pick and Rare Pick cards
In addition to the missions listed above, the Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event also adds Bonus Picks and Rare Picks to the Wonder Pick pool. Bonus Picks cost no energy, and offer up a host of Psychic-type Pokémon cards, Shop Tickets, and Hourglasses, while Rare Picks cost 3 energy, and will always contain Lightning-type cards, such as Mew ex, Mewtwo and Gardevoir — no Shop Tickets or Wonder Hourglasses will appear in Rare Picks.
Here are all the cards that can appear in the Bonus Picks:
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Sigilyph
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Pack Hourglass
- Wonder Hourglass
- Shop Ticket
And here are all the cards that can appear in the Rare Picks:
- Mew ex
- Mewtwo
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Sigilyph
- Beheeyem
- Florges
Pokémon TCG Pocket Lightning Pokémon Mass Outbreak event: Event-exclusive flair
Finally, the Psychic Pokémon Mass Outbreak adds a new flair to the game, available exclusively for Mew ex cards. The flair is a Light Blue Circles Flair, and it’s a Battle Flair, which means it applies when the card is placed onto the field in a card battle. This is different from a Cosmetic Flair, which has effects while the card is on the field or in a binder or display board.
Unlike prior event flairs, the Mew ex event flair is only available for the base Mew ex card (A1a 032). Other full art Mew ex cards are not eligible for the flair.
For more information on how to get the flair, check out our full guide for how to obtain and equip flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket.