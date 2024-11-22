Video Games

The rarest cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket: All booster odds explained

We break down the different kinds of rarity, and your odds of pulling a rare card from each booster pack in TCG Pocket

Georgina Young

Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Not all cards are in Pokémon TCG Pocket created equal, and you don’t have an equal chance to pull each one. There are a whopping eight levels of rarity that you can find in each pack, with odds as low as 0.65% of you finding the card you’re looking for. We’ll break down the different kinds of rarity, which cards are the hardest to find, and what your odds of pulling a rare card in each booster pack.

Contents

  1. What card rarities are there? – Pokémon TCG Pocket
  2. What is a ‘God’ pack? – Pokémon TCG Pocket
  3. What is the chance of pulling a specific rare card in TCG Pocket?

What card rarities are there? – Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pikachu ex cards of four-diamond, two-star, three-star, and crown rarity from Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

There are different levels of rarity in TCG Pocket that affect your chance of getting each card. Here are all the levels of rarity and what they mean. To check the rarity of a particular card, you can look at its bottom left.

One diamond

One-diamond rarity cards are mostly basic Pokémon in each deck, excluding things like full-art or EX cards. Sometimes, first-stage Pokémon can have just one-diamond rarity, such as Metapod or Heliolisk. Three cards from each pack (excluding rare ‘God’ packs) are guaranteed to have a one-star rarity.

Two diamonds

Two-diamond rarity cards are mostly first-stage Pokémon, but they also include some basic Pokémon that don’t evolve, like Lickitung. This is also where the trainer cards can be found. Only two out of your five cards per pack have a chance at two-diamond rarity. You have a 96% chance of at least one of these appearing per pack.

Three diamonds

Three-diamond rarity cards are usually second-stage Pokémon or single-stage hard hitters. This is also where cards with abilities are found, excluding Cloyster, which is of two-diamond rarity. Notable cards include Gardevoir, Dragonite, and Pidgeot. There are just two cards that can have a three-diamond rarity per pack, and the chance of you getting at least one is just 24%.

Four diamonds

These are EX cards that do not feature full-art designs. Two cards in each pack have a small chance of being of four-diamond rarity. You have an 8% chance of finding at least one of these per pack. Cards of this rarity or above are considered ‘pulls’.

One star

Full-art cards of non-EX Pokémon are given a one-star rating. Two cards have a small chance of being one-star per pack. The chance of finding at least one-star card per pack is 12.6%.

Two stars

Two-star cards include full art trainer and EX cards, as well as the rainbow rare full art EX cards. Two cards have a chance of being two-star rarity, with a 2.5% chance of finding at least one per pack.

Three stars

These are the immersive full art cards, and there is just one kind per booster pack. There is a 1.1% chance of finding at least one per pack.

Crown rarity

Crown rarity cards are the gold cards you can find. You have two chances of finding one of these as well, and you have a 1.6% chance of grabbing at least one.

The chance of you finding at least one ‘pull’ (a card of four-diamond rarity or above) is 24% per pack you open, excluding God packs.

What is a ‘God’ pack? – Pokémon TCG Pocket

A God pack is the fan name for what TCG Pocket calls a rare pack. You have a 0.05% chance of getting a God pack, but every card inside will be a one-star rarity of above.

Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best cards in the game

What is the chance of pulling a specific rare card in TCG Pocket?

The three Genetic Apex booster packs available in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

If you are looking for a specific card, we’ve broken down the odds of you finding each one. Rare cards are only available in certain booster packs. We have the odds for every card of four-diamond rarity or above right here. Each percentage represents the chance of finding at least one of each card in one pack.

Read more: Pokémon TCG Pocket best booster pack: the cards you need from each

Charizard booster packs

Charizard ex and Moltres ex cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket next to a Charizard pack from the game.
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

0.065%

  • Crown rarity gold Charizard EX
  • Crown rarity gold Pikachu EX
  • Crown rarity gold Mewtwo EX

0.25%

  • Full-art Exeggutor EX
  • Full-art Charizard EX
  • Full-art Moltres EX
  • Full-art Starmie EX
  • Full-art Machamp EX
  • Full-art Erika
  • Full-art Blaine
  • Full-art Sabrina
  • Full-art rainbow rare Moltres EX
  • Full-art rarity rainbow rare Machamp EX

1.115%

  • Immersive Charizard EX

1.602%

  • Full-art Gloom
  • Full-art Pinsir
  • Full-art Charmander
  • Full-art Rapidash
  • Full-art Lapras
  • Full-art Alakazam
  • Full-art Slowpoke
  • Full-art Meowth

1.666%

  • Exeggutor EX
  • Charizard EX
  • Moltres EX
  • Starmie EX
  • Machamp EX

Pikachu booster packs

Pikachu pack from The Pokémon Company, between a Pikachu ex and a Zapdos ex card.
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

0.065%

  • Crown rarity gold Charizard EX
  • Crown rarity gold Pikachu EX
  • Crown rarity gold Mewtwo EX

0.25%

  • Full-art Arcanine EX
  • Full-art Blastoise EX
  • Full-art Pikachu EX
  • Full-art Zapdos EX
  • Full-art Wigglytuff EX
  • Full-art Misty
  • Full-art Brock
  • Full-art Lt Surge
  • Full-art rainbow rare Zapdos EX
  • Full-art rainbow rare Wigglytuff EX

1.115%

  • Immersive Pikachu EX

1.602%

  • Full-art Squirtle
  • Full-art Gyarados
  • Full-art Electrode
  • Full-art Diglett
  • Full-art Nidoqueen
  • Full-art Nidoking
  • Full-art Eevee
  • Full-art Snorlax

1.666%

  • Arcanine EX
  • Blastoise EX
  • Pikachu EX
  • Zapdos EX
  • Wigglytuff EX

Mewtwo booster packs

Mewtwo pack from Pokémon TCG Pocket between a Mewtwo ex and a Gengar ex card.
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

0.065%

  • Crown rarity gold Charizard EX
  • Crown rarity gold Pikachu EX
  • Crown rarity gold Mewtwo EX

0.27%

  • Full-art Venusaur EX
  • Full-art Articuno EX
  • Full-art Gengar EX
  • Full-art Mewtwo EX
  • Full-art Marowak EX
  • Full-art Koga
  • Full-art Giovanni
  • Full-art rainbow rare Articuno EX
  • Full-art rainbow rare Gengar EX

1.115%

  • Immersive Mewtwo EX

1.602%

  • Full-art Bulbasaur
  • Full-art Cubone
  • Full-art Golbat
  • Full-art Weezing
  • Full-art Dragonite
  • Full-art Pidgeot
  • Full-art Ditto
  • Full-art Porygon

1.666%

  • Venusaur EX
  • Articuno EX
  • Gengar EX
  • Mewtwo EX
  • Marowak EX
Published
Georgina Young
GEORGINA YOUNG

Georgina Young is a Gaming Writer for GLHF. They have been writing about video games for around 10 years and are seen as one of the leading experts on the PlayStation Vita. They are also a part of the Pokémon community, involved in speedrunning, challenge runs, and the competitive scene. Aside from English, they also speak and translate from Japanese, German and French. Their favorite games are Pokémon Heart Gold, Majora’s Mask, Shovel Knight, Virtue’s Last Reward and Streets of Rage. They often write about 2D platformers, JRPGs, visual novels, and Otome. In writing about the PlayStation Vita, they have contributed articles to books about the console including Vita Means Life, and A Handheld History. They have also written for the online publications IGN, TechRadar, Space.com, GamesRadar+, NME, Rock Paper Shotgun, GAMINGbible, Pocket Tactics, Metro, news.com.au and Gayming Magazine. They have written in print for Switch Player Magazine, and PLAY Magazine. Previously a News Writer at GamesRadar, NME and GAMINGbible, they currently write on behalf of GLHF for The Sun, USA Today FTW, and Sports Illustrated. You can find their previous work by visiting Georgina Young’s MuckRack profile. Email: georgina.young@glhf.gg

Home/Guides