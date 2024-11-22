The rarest cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket: All booster odds explained
Not all cards are in Pokémon TCG Pocket created equal, and you don’t have an equal chance to pull each one. There are a whopping eight levels of rarity that you can find in each pack, with odds as low as 0.65% of you finding the card you’re looking for. We’ll break down the different kinds of rarity, which cards are the hardest to find, and what your odds of pulling a rare card in each booster pack.
What card rarities are there? – Pokémon TCG Pocket
There are different levels of rarity in TCG Pocket that affect your chance of getting each card. Here are all the levels of rarity and what they mean. To check the rarity of a particular card, you can look at its bottom left.
One diamond
One-diamond rarity cards are mostly basic Pokémon in each deck, excluding things like full-art or EX cards. Sometimes, first-stage Pokémon can have just one-diamond rarity, such as Metapod or Heliolisk. Three cards from each pack (excluding rare ‘God’ packs) are guaranteed to have a one-star rarity.
Two diamonds
Two-diamond rarity cards are mostly first-stage Pokémon, but they also include some basic Pokémon that don’t evolve, like Lickitung. This is also where the trainer cards can be found. Only two out of your five cards per pack have a chance at two-diamond rarity. You have a 96% chance of at least one of these appearing per pack.
Three diamonds
Three-diamond rarity cards are usually second-stage Pokémon or single-stage hard hitters. This is also where cards with abilities are found, excluding Cloyster, which is of two-diamond rarity. Notable cards include Gardevoir, Dragonite, and Pidgeot. There are just two cards that can have a three-diamond rarity per pack, and the chance of you getting at least one is just 24%.
Four diamonds
These are EX cards that do not feature full-art designs. Two cards in each pack have a small chance of being of four-diamond rarity. You have an 8% chance of finding at least one of these per pack. Cards of this rarity or above are considered ‘pulls’.
One star
Full-art cards of non-EX Pokémon are given a one-star rating. Two cards have a small chance of being one-star per pack. The chance of finding at least one-star card per pack is 12.6%.
Two stars
Two-star cards include full art trainer and EX cards, as well as the rainbow rare full art EX cards. Two cards have a chance of being two-star rarity, with a 2.5% chance of finding at least one per pack.
Three stars
These are the immersive full art cards, and there is just one kind per booster pack. There is a 1.1% chance of finding at least one per pack.
Crown rarity
Crown rarity cards are the gold cards you can find. You have two chances of finding one of these as well, and you have a 1.6% chance of grabbing at least one.
The chance of you finding at least one ‘pull’ (a card of four-diamond rarity or above) is 24% per pack you open, excluding God packs.
What is a ‘God’ pack? – Pokémon TCG Pocket
A God pack is the fan name for what TCG Pocket calls a rare pack. You have a 0.05% chance of getting a God pack, but every card inside will be a one-star rarity of above.
What is the chance of pulling a specific rare card in TCG Pocket?
If you are looking for a specific card, we’ve broken down the odds of you finding each one. Rare cards are only available in certain booster packs. We have the odds for every card of four-diamond rarity or above right here. Each percentage represents the chance of finding at least one of each card in one pack.
Charizard booster packs
0.065%
- Crown rarity gold Charizard EX
- Crown rarity gold Pikachu EX
- Crown rarity gold Mewtwo EX
0.25%
- Full-art Exeggutor EX
- Full-art Charizard EX
- Full-art Moltres EX
- Full-art Starmie EX
- Full-art Machamp EX
- Full-art Erika
- Full-art Blaine
- Full-art Sabrina
- Full-art rainbow rare Moltres EX
- Full-art rarity rainbow rare Machamp EX
1.115%
- Immersive Charizard EX
1.602%
- Full-art Gloom
- Full-art Pinsir
- Full-art Charmander
- Full-art Rapidash
- Full-art Lapras
- Full-art Alakazam
- Full-art Slowpoke
- Full-art Meowth
1.666%
- Exeggutor EX
- Charizard EX
- Moltres EX
- Starmie EX
- Machamp EX
Pikachu booster packs
0.065%
- Crown rarity gold Charizard EX
- Crown rarity gold Pikachu EX
- Crown rarity gold Mewtwo EX
0.25%
- Full-art Arcanine EX
- Full-art Blastoise EX
- Full-art Pikachu EX
- Full-art Zapdos EX
- Full-art Wigglytuff EX
- Full-art Misty
- Full-art Brock
- Full-art Lt Surge
- Full-art rainbow rare Zapdos EX
- Full-art rainbow rare Wigglytuff EX
1.115%
- Immersive Pikachu EX
1.602%
- Full-art Squirtle
- Full-art Gyarados
- Full-art Electrode
- Full-art Diglett
- Full-art Nidoqueen
- Full-art Nidoking
- Full-art Eevee
- Full-art Snorlax
1.666%
- Arcanine EX
- Blastoise EX
- Pikachu EX
- Zapdos EX
- Wigglytuff EX
Mewtwo booster packs
0.065%
- Crown rarity gold Charizard EX
- Crown rarity gold Pikachu EX
- Crown rarity gold Mewtwo EX
0.27%
- Full-art Venusaur EX
- Full-art Articuno EX
- Full-art Gengar EX
- Full-art Mewtwo EX
- Full-art Marowak EX
- Full-art Koga
- Full-art Giovanni
- Full-art rainbow rare Articuno EX
- Full-art rainbow rare Gengar EX
1.115%
- Immersive Mewtwo EX
1.602%
- Full-art Bulbasaur
- Full-art Cubone
- Full-art Golbat
- Full-art Weezing
- Full-art Dragonite
- Full-art Pidgeot
- Full-art Ditto
- Full-art Porygon
1.666%
- Venusaur EX
- Articuno EX
- Gengar EX
- Mewtwo EX
- Marowak EX