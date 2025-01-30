Pokémon TCG Pocket: Space-Time Smackdown expansion card list
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s second expansion set, Space-Time Smackdown, is out now for all players of the game, and brings with it over 200 new cards.
Space-Time Smackdown has more than twice the cards of the Mythical Island limited expansion before it, broken up into two booster packs: Dialga and Palkia. Most of the cards in this set are based on Generation 4 games, and most Sinnoh Pokémon – and a few Sinnoh trainers and gym leaders – are featured in the set.
Space-Time Smackdown also features the introduction of Pokémon Tool cards, which can be equipped to a Pokémon card on the field to give it additional effects and bonuses.
There are a total of 207 cards in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, of which 155 are standard set cards, 24 are illustration rare cards, and 24 are special illustration rare cards — eight of which have rainbow borders. The set also includes two new immersive rare cards and two new hyper rare cards, a Dialga ex and a Palkia ex of each.
Here’s the Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion full card list.
Note: Cards tagged with [D] are only available in the Dialga booster pack, while cards tagged with [P] are only available in the Palkia booster pack. Cards that don’t have a tag next to their name are available in both booster packs.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: Standard card list
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Bellossom
- Tangela [D]
- Tangrowth [D]
- Yanma [D]
- Yanmega ex [D]
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Turtwig [P]
- Grotle [P]
- Torterra [P]
- Kricketot [P]
- Kricketune [P]
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Combee [D]
- Vespiquen [D]
- Carnivine [P]
- Leafeon [D]
- Mow Rotom [P]
- Shaymin [D]
- Magmar [P]
- Magmortar [P]
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Chimchar [P]
- Monferno [P]
- Infernape ex [P]
- Heat Rotom
- Swinub [D]
- Piloswine [D]
- Mamoswine [D]
- Regice [P]
- Piplup [P]
- Prinplup [P]
- Empoleon [P]
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Shellos [P]
- Gastrodon [P]
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Glaceon [P]
- Wash Rotom
- Frost Rotom
- Palkia ex [P]
- Manaphy
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Electabuzz [D]
- Electivire [D]
- Shinx [D]
- Luxio [D]
- Luxray [D]
- Pachirisu ex [D]
- Rotom [P]
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
- Misdreavus [P]
- Mismagius ex [P]
- Ralts [D]
- Kirlia [D]
- Duskull [D]
- Dusclops [D]
- Dusknoir [D]
- Drifloon [D]
- Drifblim [D]
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Giratina [P]
- Cresselia [P]
- Rhyhorn [P]
- Rhydon [P]
- Rhyperior [P]
- Gligar [D]
- Gliscor [D]
- Hitmontop [D]
- Nosepass
- Regirock [P]
- Cranidos [D]
- Rampardos [D]
- Wormadam [D]
- Riolu [D]
- Lucario [D]
- Hippopotas [P]
- Hippowdon [P]
- Gallade ex [D]
- Murkrow [D]
- Honchkrow [D]
- Sneasel [P]
- Weavile ex [P]
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Stunky [D]
- Skuntank [D]
- Spiritomb [P]
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk [D]
- Toxicroak [D]
- Darkrai [D]
- Darkrai ex [D]
- Skarmory
- Registeel [D]
- Shieldon [P]
- Bastiodon [P]
- Wormadam [P]
- Bronzor [D]
- Bronzong [D]
- Probopass [P]
- Dialga ex [D]
- Heatran [D]
- Gible [P]
- Gabite [P]
- Garchomp [P]
- Lickitung [P]
- Lickilicky ex [P]
- Eevee
- Porygon [P]
- Porygon2 [P]
- Porygon-Z [P]
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Starly [P]
- Staravia [P]
- Staraptor [P]
- Bidoof [D]
- Bibarel [D]
- Buneary [D]
- Lopunny [D]
- Glameow [P]
- Purugly [P]
- Chatot [P]
- Fan Rotom
- Regigigas
- Skull Fossil [D]
- Armor Fossil [P]
- Pokémon Communication [D]
- Giant Cape [D]
- Rocky Helmet [P]
- Lum Berry [P]
- Cyrus [P]
- Team Galactic Grunt [D]
- Cynthia [P]
- Volkner [D]
- Dawn [D]
- Mars [P]
Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: Rare card list
Illustration Rare (☆)
- Tangrowth [D]
- Combee [D]
- Carnivine [P]
- Shaymin [D]
- Mamoswine [D]
- Gastrodon [P]
- Manaphy [P]
- Shinx [D]
- Rotom [P]
- Drifloon [D]
- Mesprit [D]
- Giratina [P]
- Cressellia [P]
- Rhyperior [P]
- Lucario [D]
- Hippopotas [P]
- Spiritomb [P]
- Croagunk [D]
- Heatran [D]
- Garchomp [P]
- Staraptor [P]
- Bidoof [D]
- Glameow [P]
- Regigigas [D]
Special Illustration Rare (☆☆)
- Yanmega ex [D]
- Infernape ex [P]
- Palkia ex [P]
- Pachirisu ex [D]
- Mismagius ex [P]
- Gallade ex [D]
- Weavile ex [P]
- Darkrai ex [D]
- Dialga ex [D]
- Lickilicky ex [P]
- Cyrus [P]
- Team Galactic Grunt [D]
- Cynthia [P]
- Volkner [D]
- Dawn [D]
- Mars [P]
- Yanmega ex (Rainbow) [D]
- Infernape ex (Rainbow) [P]
- Pachirisu ex (Rainbow) [D]
- Mismagius (Rainbow) [P]
- Gallade ex (Rainbow) [D]
- Weavile ex (Rainbow) [P]
- Darkrai ex (Rainbow) [D]
- Lickilicky ex (Rainbow) [P]
Immersive Rare (☆☆☆)
- Palkia ex [P]
- Dialga ex [D]
Hyper Rare (♕)
- Palkia ex [P]
- Dialga ex [P]