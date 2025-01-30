Pokémon TCG Pocket: Space-Time Smackdown expansion card list

Video Games

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s second expansion set, Space-Time Smackdown, is out now for all players of the game, and brings with it over 200 new cards.

Space-Time Smackdown has more than twice the cards of the Mythical Island limited expansion before it, broken up into two booster packs: Dialga and Palkia. Most of the cards in this set are based on Generation 4 games, and most Sinnoh Pokémon – and a few Sinnoh trainers and gym leaders – are featured in the set. 

Space-Time Smackdown also features the introduction of Pokémon Tool cards, which can be equipped to a Pokémon card on the field to give it additional effects and bonuses. 

There are a total of 207 cards in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, of which 155 are standard set cards, 24 are illustration rare cards, and 24 are special illustration rare cards — eight of which have rainbow borders. The set also includes two new immersive rare cards and two new hyper rare cards, a Dialga ex and a Palkia ex of each. 

Here’s the Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion full card list. 

Note: Cards tagged with [D] are only available in the Dialga booster pack, while cards tagged with [P] are only available in the Palkia booster pack. Cards that don’t have a tag next to their name are available in both booster packs.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: Standard card list

  1. Oddish 
  2. Gloom 
  3. Bellossom 
  4. Tangela [D]
  5. Tangrowth [D]
  6. Yanma [D]
  7. Yanmega ex [D]
  8. Roselia 
  9. Roserade 
  10. Turtwig [P]
  11. Grotle [P]
  12. Torterra [P]
  13. Kricketot [P]
  14. Kricketune [P]
  15. Burmy
  16. Wormadam
  17. Combee [D]
  18. Vespiquen [D]
  19. Carnivine [P]
  20. Leafeon [D]
  21. Mow Rotom [P]
  22. Shaymin [D]
  23. Magmar [P]
  24. Magmortar [P]
  25. Slugma 
  26. Magcargo 
  27. Chimchar [P]
  28. Monferno [P]
  29. Infernape ex [P]
  30. Heat Rotom 
  31. Swinub [D]
  32. Piloswine [D]
  33. Mamoswine [D]
  34. Regice [P]
  35. Piplup [P]
  36. Prinplup [P]
  37. Empoleon [P]
  38. Buizel 
  39. Floatzel 
  40. Shellos [P]
  41. Gastrodon [P]
  42. Finneon 
  43. Lumineon 
  44. Snover
  45. Abomasnow 
  46. Glaceon [P]
  47. Wash Rotom 
  48. Frost Rotom 
  49. Palkia ex [P]
  50. Manaphy 
  51. Magnemite 
  52. Magneton
  53. Magnezone
  54. Voltorb
  55. Electrode 
  56. Electabuzz [D]
  57. Electivire [D]
  58. Shinx [D]
  59. Luxio [D]
  60. Luxray [D]
  61. Pachirisu ex [D]
  62. Rotom [P]
  63. Togepi 
  64. Togetic 
  65. Togekiss
  66. Misdreavus [P]
  67. Mismagius ex [P]
  68. Ralts [D]
  69. Kirlia [D]
  70. Duskull [D]
  71. Dusclops [D]
  72. Dusknoir [D]
  73. Drifloon [D]
  74. Drifblim [D]
  75. Uxie 
  76. Mesprit
  77. Azelf 
  78. Giratina [P]
  79. Cresselia [P]
  80. Rhyhorn [P]
  81. Rhydon [P]
  82. Rhyperior [P]
  83. Gligar [D]
  84. Gliscor [D]
  85. Hitmontop [D]
  86. Nosepass
  87. Regirock [P]
  88. Cranidos [D]
  89. Rampardos [D]
  90. Wormadam [D]
  91. Riolu [D]
  92. Lucario [D]
  93. Hippopotas [P]
  94. Hippowdon [P]
  95. Gallade ex [D]
  96. Murkrow [D]
  97. Honchkrow [D]
  98. Sneasel [P]
  99. Weavile ex [P]
  100. Poochyena 
  101. Mightyena 
  102. Stunky [D]
  103. Skuntank [D]
  104. Spiritomb [P]
  105. Skorupi 
  106. Drapion 
  107. Croagunk [D]
  108. Toxicroak [D]
  109. Darkrai [D]
  110. Darkrai ex [D]
  111. Skarmory
  112. Registeel [D]
  113. Shieldon [P]
  114. Bastiodon [P]
  115. Wormadam [P]
  116. Bronzor [D]
  117. Bronzong [D]
  118. Probopass [P]
  119. Dialga ex [D]
  120. Heatran [D]
  121. Gible [P]
  122. Gabite [P]
  123. Garchomp [P]
  124. Lickitung [P]
  125. Lickilicky ex [P]
  126. Eevee 
  127. Porygon [P]
  128. Porygon2 [P]
  129. Porygon-Z [P]
  130. Aipom 
  131. Ambipom 
  132. Starly [P]
  133. Staravia [P]
  134. Staraptor [P]
  135. Bidoof [D]
  136. Bibarel [D]
  137. Buneary [D]
  138. Lopunny [D]
  139. Glameow [P]
  140. Purugly [P]
  141. Chatot [P]
  142. Fan Rotom 
  143. Regigigas 
  144. Skull Fossil [D]
  145. Armor Fossil [P]
  146. Pokémon Communication [D]
  147. Giant Cape [D]
  148. Rocky Helmet [P]
  149. Lum Berry [P]
  150. Cyrus [P]
  151. Team Galactic Grunt [D]
  152. Cynthia [P]
  153. Volkner [D]
  154. Dawn [D]
  155. Mars [P]

Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown: Rare card list

Illustration Rare (☆)

  • Tangrowth [D]
  • Combee [D]
  • Carnivine [P]
  • Shaymin [D]
  • Mamoswine [D]
  • Gastrodon [P]
  • Manaphy [P]
  • Shinx [D]
  • Rotom [P]
  • Drifloon [D]
  • Mesprit [D]
  • Giratina [P]
  • Cressellia [P]
  • Rhyperior [P]
  • Lucario [D]
  • Hippopotas [P]
  • Spiritomb [P]
  • Croagunk [D]
  • Heatran [D]
  • Garchomp [P]
  • Staraptor [P]
  • Bidoof [D]
  • Glameow [P]
  • Regigigas [D]

Special Illustration Rare (☆☆)

  • Yanmega ex [D]
  • Infernape ex [P]
  • Palkia ex [P]
  • Pachirisu ex [D]
  • Mismagius ex [P]
  • Gallade ex [D]
  • Weavile ex [P]
  • Darkrai ex [D]
  • Dialga ex [D]
  • Lickilicky ex [P]
  • Cyrus [P]
  • Team Galactic Grunt [D]
  • Cynthia [P]
  • Volkner [D]
  • Dawn [D]
  • Mars [P]
  • Yanmega ex (Rainbow) [D]
  • Infernape ex (Rainbow) [P]
  • Pachirisu ex (Rainbow) [D]
  • Mismagius (Rainbow) [P]
  • Gallade ex (Rainbow) [D]
  • Weavile ex (Rainbow) [P]
  • Darkrai ex (Rainbow) [D]
  • Lickilicky ex (Rainbow) [P]

Immersive Rare (☆☆☆)

  • Palkia ex [P]
  • Dialga ex [D]

Hyper Rare (♕)

  • Palkia ex [P]
  • Dialga ex [P]
