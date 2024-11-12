How to get a free Mew card in Pokémon TCG Pocket
There are over 200 cards available to collect, battle, and build a deck with in Pokémon TCG Pocket. These cards range from gen 1 to gen 8, with a small handful of Pokémon from each generation of Pokémon, but one generation in particular is the Kanto region, with all 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region represented in-game. If you collect them all, too, you’ll get a nice little gift.
Players have discovered that, upon collecting all 150 Kanto Pokémon in the Genetic Apex set that’s in the game at launch, they’ll be gifted a rare and unique Mew card. This Mew is an immersive card, which has a cute animation and opens up to a big diorama scene upon collecting it or viewing it in the card list.
Only four immersive cards are currently in the game: Charizard ex, Mewtwo ex, Pikachu ex, and this Mew card. They’re among the rarest of cards in the game, and getting one is always exciting — although we can probably expect to see more of them in the future.
The conditions for unlocking the Mew card are pretty simple: all you have to do is collect one card of each Pokémon in the Kanto Pokédex. It doesn’t have to be any specific card, either — a full art Articuno ex counts for Articuno just as much as a regular Articuno card does. As long as you have at least one card of every single Kanto Pokémon in your card list, from Bulbasaur through to Mewtwo, you’re eligible for the immersive Mew card.
Once you’ve collected all of your Kanto cards, tap on the Missions button on the home screen, then Themed Collections, where you’ll see a mission called “Complete the Kanto Pokédex”, which upon completion will give you the Mew card and 48 Wonder Hourglasses.
Having Mew will also let you complete “The Immersive 4” – provided you also have the Mewtwo ex, Charizard ex, and Pikachu ex immersive cards – which rewards 48 Wonder Hourglasses, 12 Pack Hourglasses, and 20 Shop Tickets.
More on Pokémon TCG Pocket:
- Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best cards in the game
- The most powerful cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
- Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best decks to win every PvP match