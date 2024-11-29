Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur event: All Battle Tasks and rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s second battle event has gone live, running from today, November 29, 2024 to December 12, 2024. Like the Lapras event before it, the Venusaur Drop Event has players taking on a series of solo challenge battles which increase in difficulty. Instead of an ex card, though, players can earn a special full art Venusaur card by participating in the event and opening promo packs.
Battle Events require event-specific stamina to participate in, with one gem of stamina recovering every 12 hours. Thankfully, you won’t expend any stamina if you lose the battle, and Event Hourglasses, which reduce the timer for stamina, can be earned by completing battles for the first time alongside a few other rewards. Each card battle also has a series of Battle Tasks, which upon completion give additional rewards, as well as Chance Rewards, which is how players will obtain rare promo cards.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur event Battle Tasks and their rewards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Event: Battle Tasks and rewards
The Venusaur Drop Event offers players four solo battles to take on against a CPU, each with a specific deck of increasing difficulty from Beginner through to Expert. In addition to first-time battle rewards and chance rewards, each battle comes with a selection of tasks, such as knocking out cards with Pokémon of specific types, using cards of specific rarities, and winning within a certain amount of turns. Each of these tasks can be completed once.
To take down these Venusaur decks, check out our guide to the best Fire decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Here are all Venusaur Drop Event Battle Tasks and their rewards:
Beginner
- Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 1 time with an attack from a Fire-type Pokémon — Event Hourglass x3
- Put 3 Basic Pokémon into play — Event Hourglass x3
Intermediate
- Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 2 times with an attack from a Fire-type Pokémon — Event Hourglass x3
- Make your opponent’s Pokémon Asleep 1 time — Event Hourglass x3
- Win this battle by turn 14 — Event Hourglass x3
Advanced
- Win 5 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle using a deck where all Pokémon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle by turn 14 — Wonder Hourglass x4
- Win this battle without your opponent getting any points — Wonder Hourglass x4
Expert
- Win this battle using a deck where all Pokémon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win this battle by turn 12 — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win this battle without your opponent getting any points — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win 10 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x5
- Win 20 or more battles — Wonder Hourglass x5
Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Event: All Rewards
Players also earn rewards the first time they clear a battle during the event, and Chance Rewards, which offer a selection of rewards with weighted odds depending on the difficulty level and are awarded after every win.
Here are the first-time rewards for each difficulty level:
- Beginner: Pack Hourglass x2, Shinedust x50, Shop Ticket, XP x25
- Intermediate: Pack Hourglass x4, Shinedust x100, Shop Ticket, XP x50
- Advanced: Pack Hourglass x6, Shinedust x150, Shop Ticket, XP x75
- Expert: Pack Hourglass x8, Shinedust x200, Shop Ticket, XP x100
And here are the Chance Rewards for each difficulty level, along with their likelihood of being rewarded after each match:
- Beginner: Promo Pack (51%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (38.7%)
- Intermediate: Promo Pack (64%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (48.3%)
- Advanced: Promo Pack (80%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (60.4%)
- Expert: Promo Pack (100%), Shinedust x25 (100%), Shop Ticket (75.5%)
Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Event: All Promo Cards
Players who earn Promo Packs during the Venusaur Drop Event will have those cards added to the gifts menu on the home page of the app, where they can be opened one at a time to receive one card out of a pool of five. Each of these cards has an equal chance of appearing when opening a Promo Pack, so the full art Venusaur is just as likely as the Onix — it’s a 20% chance for each.
Here’s the full list of cards in the Venusaur Drop Event Promo Pack:
- Haunter
- Jigglypuff
- Onix
- Greninja
- Venusaur
Of these, Venusaur is obviously high on the list, being a full art card, but its usefulness in combat is limited compared to a Venusaur ex. Jigglypuff is an interesting addition too, and well worth aiming for, as its guaranteed sleep for only one energy not only helps you with the Intermediate Battle Tasks, but also makes Wigglytuff ex a much more viable choice for a deck. Haunter is also different from its main variant, with slightly less HP but a more powerful attack — albeit one that requires a coin toss to activate.