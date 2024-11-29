Video Games

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best decks to beat the Venusaur event

Here's five decks you can use to complete the Venusaur Drop Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Georgina Young

Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

The latest event in TCG Pocket features solo battles against Grass-type decks in the Venusaur Solo Battle Event. The event runs for two weeks, from November 29 to December 12, but you’ll need to win dozens of games if you want to win all of the rewards. If you need a deck that’s capable of completing all of the tasks during the Venusaur event, here are five decks we recommend.

Contents

  1. Fire decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event
  2. Common decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event
  3. Sleep decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event

Fire decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event

You’ll need a well-built Fire deck to win Venusaur solo battles, and we covered some great ones in our best Fire-type decks guide, but we’ve added a couple of variations here for you to try.

Moltres EX & Charizard EX deck

Charizard ex and Moltres ex cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Moltres generates energy for Charizard EX using its move Inferno Dance so that it can set up and launch its powerful Crimson Storm attack, which is so strong it can take out Venusaur EX in one hit. It can still take some time to set Charizard up as it’s a three-stage evolution, so you’ll need some patience.

Here’s the deck list we recommend:

  • 2x Moltres EX
  • 2x Charmander
  • 2x Charmeleon
  • 2x Charizard EX
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x X Speed
  • 1x Red Card
  • 1x Potion

Arcanine EX and Rapidash deck

Arcanine ex and a Rapidash full-art card from Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

With the Rapidash starter deck and the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event, you’re more likely to have the cards to make up the Arcanine EX deck. Ponyta and Rapidash only require one energy so they are quick to set up while Arcanine EX is getting ready on the back. This is a much faster deck, and better for quick auto battles.

Here’s the deck list we recommend:

  • 2x Growlithe
  • 2x Arcanine EX
  • 2x Ponyta
  • 2x Rapidash
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x X Speed
  • 2x Potion

Common decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event

The Advanced and Expert level tasks require you to win a battle with a deck of cards of only three-diamond rarity or lower. If you’re not sure what this means, you can check out our TCG Pocket card rarity and odds guide, but it basically means no EX cards. Full art cards are also banned, so make sure you replace them with common cards in your decks.

Rapidash and Centiskorch deck

Common Rapidash and Centiskorch cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Centiskorch is the most powerful common Fire-type card, but like Charizard, it needs a bit of time to set up. As Ponyta and Rapidash can be set up quickly, it allows you to deal a little damage while Centiskorch is ready in the back for the big K.O.s.

Here’s the deck we recommend:

  • 2x Ponyta
  • 2x Rapidash
  • 2x Sizzlipede
  • 2x Centiskorch
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x Blaine
  • 2x X Speed

Ninetales and Centiskorch deck

Ninetales and Centiskorch cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Ninetales takes a little longer to set up than Rapidash so we prefer Rapidash’s consistency. But Ninetales has a better chance in battle as it can do 120 damage when paired with Blaine, which is almost as good as Centiskorch.

Here’s the deck we recommend:

  • 2x Vulpix
  • 2x Ninetales
  • 2x Sizzlipede
  • 2x Centiskorch
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x Blaine
  • 2x X Speed

Sleep decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event

There are five cards in the deck that can put your opponent to sleep: Vileplume, Frosmoth, Hypno, Jigglypuff Promo, and Wigglytuff EX. Thankfully, you don’t have to win the match to earn this Intermediate reward, and you can put your opponent to sleep before conceding the battle. This means that you can conserve your stamina for another task.

Wigglytuff EX and Frosmoth

Wigglytuff ex and Frosmoth cards from Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Compan

Frosmoth is very fast to set up and guarantees sleep on the opponent. You can swap the Jigglypuff Promo for a common Jigglypuff, but remember that they won’t be able to put the opponent to sleep until they evolve into Wigglytuff EX. With only Pokémon capable of sending the opponent to sleep in the deck, you should be able to get the job done quickly.

Here’s the deck we recommend:

  • 2x Jigglypuff Promo
  • 2x Wigglytuff EX
  • 2x Snom
  • 2x Frosmoth
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x X Speed
  • 1x Red Card
  • 1x Potion

Wigglytuff EX and Hypno

Wigglytuff ex and Hypno cards Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket / The Pokémon Company

Hypno is great because it doesn’t need any energy and can put people to sleep from the bench with its ability. Whether you use Puff or Tuff up front, or Hypno’s ability in the back, you should get the sleep roll sooner rather than later.

Here’s the deck we recommend:

  • 2x Jigglypuff Promo
  • 2x Wigglytuff EX
  • 2x Drowzee
  • 2x Hypno
  • 2x Poké Ball
  • 2x Professor’s Research
  • 2x Sabrina
  • 2x Giovanni
  • 2x X Speed
  • 1x Red Card
  • 1x Potion
Georgina Young
GEORGINA YOUNG

Georgina Young is a Gaming Writer for GLHF. They have been writing about video games for around 10 years and are seen as one of the leading experts on the PlayStation Vita. They are also a part of the Pokémon community, involved in speedrunning, challenge runs, and the competitive scene. Aside from English, they also speak and translate from Japanese, German and French. Their favorite games are Pokémon Heart Gold, Majora’s Mask, Shovel Knight, Virtue’s Last Reward and Streets of Rage. They often write about 2D platformers, JRPGs, visual novels, and Otome. In writing about the PlayStation Vita, they have contributed articles to books about the console including Vita Means Life, and A Handheld History. They have also written for the online publications IGN, TechRadar, Space.com, GamesRadar+, NME, Rock Paper Shotgun, GAMINGbible, Pocket Tactics, Metro, news.com.au and Gayming Magazine. They have written in print for Switch Player Magazine, and PLAY Magazine. Previously a News Writer at GamesRadar, NME and GAMINGbible, they currently write on behalf of GLHF for The Sun, USA Today FTW, and Sports Illustrated. You can find their previous work by visiting Georgina Young’s MuckRack profile. Email: georgina.young@glhf.gg

