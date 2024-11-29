Pokémon TCG Pocket: Best decks to beat the Venusaur event
The latest event in TCG Pocket features solo battles against Grass-type decks in the Venusaur Solo Battle Event. The event runs for two weeks, from November 29 to December 12, but you’ll need to win dozens of games if you want to win all of the rewards. If you need a deck that’s capable of completing all of the tasks during the Venusaur event, here are five decks we recommend.
Contents
Fire decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event
You’ll need a well-built Fire deck to win Venusaur solo battles, and we covered some great ones in our best Fire-type decks guide, but we’ve added a couple of variations here for you to try.
Moltres EX & Charizard EX deck
Moltres generates energy for Charizard EX using its move Inferno Dance so that it can set up and launch its powerful Crimson Storm attack, which is so strong it can take out Venusaur EX in one hit. It can still take some time to set Charizard up as it’s a three-stage evolution, so you’ll need some patience.
Here’s the deck list we recommend:
- 2x Moltres EX
- 2x Charmander
- 2x Charmeleon
- 2x Charizard EX
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Arcanine EX and Rapidash deck
With the Rapidash starter deck and the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event, you’re more likely to have the cards to make up the Arcanine EX deck. Ponyta and Rapidash only require one energy so they are quick to set up while Arcanine EX is getting ready on the back. This is a much faster deck, and better for quick auto battles.
Here’s the deck list we recommend:
- 2x Growlithe
- 2x Arcanine EX
- 2x Ponyta
- 2x Rapidash
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 2x Potion
Common decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event
The Advanced and Expert level tasks require you to win a battle with a deck of cards of only three-diamond rarity or lower. If you’re not sure what this means, you can check out our TCG Pocket card rarity and odds guide, but it basically means no EX cards. Full art cards are also banned, so make sure you replace them with common cards in your decks.
Rapidash and Centiskorch deck
Centiskorch is the most powerful common Fire-type card, but like Charizard, it needs a bit of time to set up. As Ponyta and Rapidash can be set up quickly, it allows you to deal a little damage while Centiskorch is ready in the back for the big K.O.s.
Here’s the deck we recommend:
- 2x Ponyta
- 2x Rapidash
- 2x Sizzlipede
- 2x Centiskorch
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Blaine
- 2x X Speed
Ninetales and Centiskorch deck
Ninetales takes a little longer to set up than Rapidash so we prefer Rapidash’s consistency. But Ninetales has a better chance in battle as it can do 120 damage when paired with Blaine, which is almost as good as Centiskorch.
Here’s the deck we recommend:
- 2x Vulpix
- 2x Ninetales
- 2x Sizzlipede
- 2x Centiskorch
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x Blaine
- 2x X Speed
Sleep decks – TCG Pocket Venusaur event
There are five cards in the deck that can put your opponent to sleep: Vileplume, Frosmoth, Hypno, Jigglypuff Promo, and Wigglytuff EX. Thankfully, you don’t have to win the match to earn this Intermediate reward, and you can put your opponent to sleep before conceding the battle. This means that you can conserve your stamina for another task.
Wigglytuff EX and Frosmoth
Frosmoth is very fast to set up and guarantees sleep on the opponent. You can swap the Jigglypuff Promo for a common Jigglypuff, but remember that they won’t be able to put the opponent to sleep until they evolve into Wigglytuff EX. With only Pokémon capable of sending the opponent to sleep in the deck, you should be able to get the job done quickly.
Here’s the deck we recommend:
- 2x Jigglypuff Promo
- 2x Wigglytuff EX
- 2x Snom
- 2x Frosmoth
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion
Wigglytuff EX and Hypno
Hypno is great because it doesn’t need any energy and can put people to sleep from the bench with its ability. Whether you use Puff or Tuff up front, or Hypno’s ability in the back, you should get the sleep roll sooner rather than later.
Here’s the deck we recommend:
- 2x Jigglypuff Promo
- 2x Wigglytuff EX
- 2x Drowzee
- 2x Hypno
- 2x Poké Ball
- 2x Professor’s Research
- 2x Sabrina
- 2x Giovanni
- 2x X Speed
- 1x Red Card
- 1x Potion