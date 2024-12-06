Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Wonder Pick event: All missions, rewards, and cards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next Wonder Pick event has begun, this time focusing on Venusaur and its pre-evolutions with some nice rewards related to the ongoing Venusaur battle event. This event will run from December 6, 2024 to December 20, 2024, and is labeled “Part 1”, so we can expect a second part with more rewards later in the month.
Wonder Pick Events add new pulls to the Wonder Pick pool, usually once every hour or two, and there are two types of pulls: Bonus Picks, and Chansey Picks. Bonus Picks have no cost, and typically include a card and some extra resources, like event-specific Shop Tickets and Hourglasses. Chansey Picks, on the other hand, cost multiple Wonder Pick stamina, and always include new promo cards.
Find all Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Wonder Pick event missions, rewards, and promo cards below.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards
The Venusaur Wonder Pick event offers players a host of missions to complete, all of which offer Venusaur event Shop Tickets. These tickets can be traded for a number of rewards, and there are exactly enough Shop Tickets on offer to get all of the currently available shop rewards.
Here are all Venusaur Wonder Pick missions and their rewards:
- Wonder Pick 3 times – Venusaur Shop Ticket x1
- Wonder Pick 5 times – Venusaur Shop Ticket x1
- Wonder Pick 7 times – Venusaur Shop Ticket x3
- Collect 1 Bulbasaur card – Venusaur Shop Ticket x1
- Collect 2 Bulbasaur cards – Venusaur Shop Ticket x1
- Collect 1 Magnemite card – Venusaur Shop Ticket x1
- Collect 2 Magnemite cards – Venusaur Shop Ticket x1
And here are the available shop rewards for this event, along with their cost:
- Backdrop (Venusaur) – Venusaur Shop Ticket x3
- Cover (Venusaur) – Venusaur Shop Ticket x3
- Backdrop (Snow Crystals) – Venusaur Shop Ticket x3
Pokémon TCG Pocket Venusaur Wonder Pick event: All Wonder Pick cards
As mentioned above, there are two types of Wonder Pick pulls available in this event, each of which has its own pool of cards and rewards. You can, theoretically, get both of the new promo cards from Bonus Picks alone, but for a better chance you’ll want to spend some stamina on Chansey Picks.
Here’s the pool of cards and rewards in the Bonus Pick:
- Magnemite
- Magnemite (Promo)
- Bulbasaur
- Bulbasaur (Promo)
- Pack Hourglass x1
- Wonder Hourglass x1
- Venusaur Shop Ticket x1
And here are the cards in the Chansey Pick:
- Bulbasaur (Promo)
- Magnemite (Promo)