The best PS5 games and gifts to give this holiday
Struggling to think of what to get your loved ones for the holiday? We’re here to help. In this guide we’ll share the absolute best gifts you can get your PS5-owning friends and family members (or yourself - you’ve earned it).
From epic RPGs to action-packed shooters, 2024 has seen a wave of incredible new games. Gifting any one of them will make you an instant holiday hero. There’s also a range of smart add-ons unlocking the potential of Sony’s console. Let’s get started.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
According to stats released by Microsoft and Activision Blizzard it’s simply the biggest release in Call of Duty history, setting a new record in terms of total numbers of players over the three-day opening weekend. That means you’ll never be stuck for an online match in this fast-paced military shooter.
Even if your giftee isn’t a fan of PvP combat, which can be challenging, the globe-trotting singleplayer campaign is well worth the price of admission. The compelling co-op zombies mode, meanwhile, provides hours of wave-based survival horror on top.
DualSense Wireless Controllers – Chroma Collection
What do you get the PS5 fan who has everything? A brand new controller with a beautiful new look. The Chroma Collection offers iridescent DualSense wireless controllers that subtly shift colors when you hold them at different angles.
The Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo color schemes launched November 7, 2024 alongside matching PS5 console covers, making them the console’s latest must-have accessory. They’re easy to use, too. Just remove your original cover and click your new one into place. The range is set to expand with the Chroma Teal controller and console cover on January 23, 2025.
Astro Bot
The finest example of what the PS5 can do, Astro Bot is a box of tricks that never fails to delight. From the opening sequence that sees you lift an on-screen visualization of your wireless controller from a desert dune and shake the sand loose using motion controls, this charming platformer starring Sony’s freshest mascot shows off the technology packed into the console.
You’ll use every facet of the controller, including the touchpad, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback, to guide Astro through what’s essentially an interactive love letter to almost 30 years of PlayStation gaming packing in nostalgic references to the likes of Ratchet and Clank, Ape Escape, PaRappa the Rapper and Jak and Daxter.
PS5 Disc Drive
Know someone with a digital edition PS5 console? You may want to get them a disc drive. Released December 2023, it lets you play not only PS5 discs, but the vast back catalog of supported PS4 titles.
It’s a good option for anyone who wants to buy used games, which are often cheaper than digital downloads, or share games with friends. The officially licensed disc drive is easy to attach to the console, and also unlocks the option to play 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, as well as Blu-ray and DVD, opening up a world of digital entertainment.
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
2022’s almost unanimous game of the year got a monumental expansion in 2024 with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree that bolts another 15-20 solid hours onto the already life-devouring experience. The huge new area, Land of Shadow, is full of daunting enemies, towering bosses, and powerful weapons to boost your chosen character class.
Just when you think you’ve probed its depths, a gigantic new region will open up containing an unexpected incantation or strange equipment piece that might just inspire a new playing style. Thrusting shields combine offense and defense, for instance, while weapons like Dane’s Footwork give you the option of launching into battle with potent hand-to-hand (and indeed foot-to-face) combat.
PlayStation Store Credit
If you’d prefer to play it safe, grab some PlayStation store credit and let your giftee decide what they want for themselves. PSN gift cards are available at most large retailers and come in a wide range of denominations, from $10 all the way up to $120 - that’s enough for two AAA games.
Buy your gift card from PlayStation website and you can even customize it with faceplates and personalized messages. The unique code on the back of the card can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store, which is available on your PlayStation console, computer or mobile device. There you can choose from thousands of games and movies, as well as in-game credit and season passes for the likes of Fortnite and Black Ops 6.