Sony may announce the PS5 Pro at PlayStation Technical Presentation
It looks like Sony is gearing up to announce the PS5 Pro at the newly announced PS5 Technical Presentation. Mark Cerny, the PS5 and PS4’s designer, is hosting the event, and combined with the quick PS5 Pro tease from the PS 30th anniversary art, people are convinced it means the PS5 Pro’s full announcement is on the way. It probably is, but it’s best to keep your expectations in check until Sony announces something.
We've listed the PS5 Technical Presentation times across the globe below, along with where to watch it and what to expect.
PS5 Technical Presentation time
Sony is hosting the PS5 Technical Presentation on September 10, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific. Here’s what that looks like everywhere else.
- 8 a.m. PT
- 10 a.m. CT
- 11 a.m. ET
- 4 p.m. BST
- 5 p.m. CET
- 8: 30 p.m. IST
- 11 p.m. CST
September 11, 2024
- 12 midnight JST
- 12:30 a.m. ACST
- 3 a.m. NZST
The video will last roughly nine minutes, so don’t expect anything as in-depth as the original PS5 technical presentation.
PS5 Technical Presentation: Where to watch
Sony is streaming the presentation on the official PlayStation YouTube channel and, apparently, only on the PlayStation YouTube channel. You can also watch it here via the handy embed below.
PS5 Technical Presentation: What to expect
Unless Sony has a massive surprise up their metaphorical sleeve, there’s probably only one thing they’ll announce during this showcase – the PS5 Pro. Sony revealed the PlayStation Portal on social media and in a blog post, and the days of PlayStation handhelds that aren’t the Portal are likely over for good.
Considering the PS5 Pro spec list leaked earlier in 2024, it seems more than reasonable to assume the enhanced console is what tomorrow is all about.