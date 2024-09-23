September 2024 PlayStation State of Play times and where to watch
Sony is hosting a September State of Play showcase with a look at more than 20 upcoming PS5 games and PS VR 2 games. The showcase will run for approximately 30 minutes, so don’t expect too many in-depth looks at anything in particular. While rumors are flying around about everything from Resident Evil 9, to the rumored Horizon Zero Dawn remaster, to games we already know about, such as Monster Hunter Wilds, Sony didn’t mention much about what they have up their sleeves.
We've listed the September 2024 State of Play times below, along with where you can watch and a bit about what to expect from the latest PlayStation showcase.
September 2024 State of Play time
The September State of Play airs on September 24, 2024, and, as mentioned, will run for approximately 30 minutes. Sony put a plus sign after “30” in the announcement, so it could run a little longer.
The September State of Play begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, and for everywhere else, that looks like:
- 3 p.m. Pacific
- 5 p.m. Central
- 11 p.m. BST
September 25, 2024
- 12 a.m. CEST
- 3:30 a.m. IST
- 6 a.m. CST
- 7 a.m. JST
- 8 a.m. AEST
- 10 a.m. NZST
As always, Sony will host the video-on-demand of the State of Play on their official YouTube channel, with trailers for the games shown off as well.
Where to watch September 2024 State of Play
The State of Play will air on the official PlayStation YouTube channel and the PlayStation Twitch channel.
What to expect from the September 2024 State of Play
Sony’s release slate for the rest of 2024 and into 2025 is a bit sparse at the moment, so what’s in store for the State of Play is anyone’s guess. The possibilities range from the industry’s worst-kept secrets – Final Fantasy 9 Remake, for example – to rumored remakes, such as Horizon Zero Dawn. Speaking of Dawn, Until Dawn is probably going to make an appearance, what with its release date coming up so quickly, and we’ll likely get a reminder that God of War Ragnarok is on PC now.
There are plenty of other possibilities, from Guerrilla’s rumored Horizon multiplayer game to Death Stranding 2. Some have suggested Resident Evil 9 may even show up, with Halloween just a few weeks away. Seeing as Capcom has another big-name game in the works, though, it seems pretty unlikely they’ll start promoting another one at the same time.