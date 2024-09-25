Everything announced at the September 2024 State of Play
We’ve rounded up all the September 2024 State of Play announcements, from Monster Hunter and Stellar Blade to classic RPGs and The Last of Us
The September 2024 State of Play announcements ran the gamut from a Monster Hunter Wilds to some nifty-seeming PS VR 2 games, a bit more Dragon Age Veilguard, and a big surprise at the end: A new Ghost of Tsushima game, although Sucker Punch isn’t calling it Tsushima.
There was a lot to get through in just a half hour, with over two dozen announcements, reveals, teasers, and updates. There’s a big drop happening later this week for certain PS Plus Members – big, if you like The Last of Us, anyway – and one of those rumored PS4 remasters turned out to be true after all.
We’ve rounded up all the September 2024 State of Play announcements below.
September 2024 PlayStation State of Play announcements
- Fall 2024 Astro Bot update with 10 new Astro Bot bots and five speedrun levels
- The Midnight Walk (PS VR 2 and PS5) – TBD
- Hell is Us – TBD
- Metro Awakening VR game – November 7, 2024
- Archeage Chronicles – 2025
- Palworld on PS5 – Out now
- Lunar Remastered Collection – Spring 2025
- TMNT Shredder’s Revenge Radical Reptiles DLC – Out now
- Keanu Reeves in Sonic Generations x Shadow – Available in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie pack
- Fantasian Neo Dimension – December 5, 2024
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Blighted Dragon trailer
- Alan Wake 2: The Lake House teaser – October 2024
- Hitman World of Assassination PS VR 2 – December 2024
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered – December 10, 2024
- Fear the Spotlight from Blumhouse Games – October 22, 2024
- Towers of Aghasba – Early access begins in November 2024
- Lego Fortnite splitscreen multiplayer – TBD
- Fortnite DualSense controller – Pre-orders start on October 3, 2024
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins release date trailer – January 17, 2024
- Monster Hunter Wilds release date
- Lego Horizon Adventures – November 14, 2024
- Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered release date and upgrade path
- Stellar Blade update with Photo mode, NieR Automata collaboration – TBD
- The Last of Us Part 1 on PS Plus Premium and Extra – September 26, 2024
- Ghost of Yotei announcement
Published