Best Pokémon for Serperior Tera Raid: How to beat the Serperior seven-star Tera Raid event
Following up from Incineroar, we have the Black and White Grass-type starter Serperior entering raids. It will further boost its Grass-type damage with a Grass Tera type, which can make it a formidable opponent. If you want to catch Serperior for yourself, here’s everything you need to know.
Contents
When does the Serperior raid start?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has returned to its regular raid schedule, meaning that the Serperior seven-star raids will take place over two weekends. Like other seven-star raids, you’ll have six chances to take part in the raid, but you’ll only be able to catch it once.
Here are the dates when the Serperior seven-star raids are available:
- From Friday, September 20, 2024, until Sunday, September 22, 2024
- From Friday, September 27, 2024, until Sunday, September 29, 2024
Seven-Star Tera Raid Serperior stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Serperior’s main strength is the ability Contrary, which allows it to hit hard and boost its stats at the same time. This is best used with Leaf Storm, which deals a lot of damage, and then sharply raises Serperior’s Special Attack. It doesn’t have a wide move pool, with mostly Grass- and Dragon-type moves so it shouldn’t be too difficult to counter.
The Mightiest Serperior – Level 100
- Nature – Modest
- Ability – Contrary
- Item – None
- Tera type – Grass
- Move set – Leaf Storm, Giga Drain, Dragon Pulse, Sunny Day, Solar Beam
Best counters for Serperior – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
The most important thing for this raid is turning off Serperior’s Contrary ability, as it will need it to boost its attack and deal meaningful damage. Without it, Leaf Storm will drop its Special Attack rather than raise it.
Here’s what we recommend as Serperior counters:
Weezing
Weezing is a perfect counter as a Poison-type with Neutralizing Gas to shut off Contrary. It will resist Serperior’s attack and also help support the team while dealing meaningful damage with Sludge Bomb. Also without Contrary to negate stat drops, Acid Spray is a great support move to help deal damage.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Weezing – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Neutralising Gas
- Item – Leftovers
- Tera type – Poison
- Move set – Sludge Bomb, Rain Dance, Stockpile, Acid Spray
Hearthflame Ogerpon
Ogerpon works as a great offensive partner to Weezing, though even without its help it resists Serperior’s Grass-type attacks. In order to boost Ogerpon as much as possible we’ve used Swords Dance and Focus Energy. The latter will mean that Ogerpon always lands a Critical Hit with Ivy Cudgel.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Ogerpon – Level 100
- Nature – Careful
- Ability – Mold Breaker / Embody Aspect
- Item – Hearthflame Mask
- Tera type – Fire
- Move set – Swords Dance, Focus Energy, Ivy Cudgel, Synthesis
Skeledirge
With the ability Unaware Skeledirge will ignore any of Serperior’s stat boosts, while boosting its own Special Attack with Torch Song. Alluring Voice can also counter Serperior’s boosts by confusing it when it uses Torch Song. Yawn and Encore provide further support if needed.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Skeledirge – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Unaware
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Fire
- Move set – Torch Song, Alluring Voice, Yawn, Encore
Iron Moth
As a Poison-/Fire-type Iron Moth quad-resists Serperior’s Grass-type attacks, and can deal damage with either Fiery Dance or Sludge Wave. Fiery Dance has the bonus that it can boost your Special Attack, and using Electric Terrain will boost it even further. If you want to use Weezing alongside it, then you can still use Rain Dance and Sludge Wave with a Poison Tera to deal damage.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Iron Moth – Level 100
- Nature – Modest
- Ability – Quark Drive
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Fire/Poison
- Move set – Fiery Dance, Electric Terrain, Morning Sun, Sludge Wave