Silent Hill 2 remake – how to crack the Coin Cabinet puzzle in Woodside Apartments
Close to the entrance to Woodside Apartments, there’s a Coin Cabinet with five recesses at the bottom and a passage of text at the top. To complete this puzzle, you need three coins.
You should already have the first Coin (Man) from Silent Hill 2 remake’s safe puzzle.
You can find the Coin (Snake) in the courtyard swimming pool inside a baby stroller.
Next, you need to grab Coin (Woman) from the courtyard east of the pool, between apartments 105 and 112 (you would have knocked this loose from the garbage chute earlier in the game).
Note: This puzzle is different on normal and hard difficulty. Check your difficulty setting before looking at the appropriate solution.
Silent Hill 2 remake: Coin Cabinet puzzle – Normal difficulty
Now head back to the Coin Cabinet and read the poem passage: “Three bright coins in the five holes be, first sits the Maiden underneath the tree. The wind from behind the Maiden doth blow, a beautiful Flower alone has to grow. And here comes the Man, so sleek and so fine, in the pale moonlight his eyes doth shine.”
Now follow the story with your coins.
- The Woman coin goes in the middle, right underneath the tree.
- The Man coin goes in the far left recess, under the moon.
- Now take the Snake coin and flip it to reveal a flower. Place it over on the right on its own.
- Related: The best survival horror games
Now the passage above has changed to: “The man doth approach, his Blade now revealed, his face disappears behind shining steel. Away from the man doth the Maiden flee, toward the Flower, away from the Tree.”
- Pick up the man coin and flip it to reveal a sword, and move it one space right, toward the Woman.
- Pick up the Woman and move her one space right, away from the man.
- Leave the Flower in place.
Now the passage reads: “where once grew a Flower, a venomous glee, where once was a Maiden, but a stone doth be. And over her Grave the Man doth remain, his blade never met with the vile Serpent’s vein.”
- Pick up the Flower and flip it to the Snake before placing it back in the same spot on the far right.
- Flip the Woman to reveal a Grave and keep her in the same spot next to the Snake.
- Flip the Sword and move the Man one space to the right, so he’s next to the Grave and under the tree.
Now it says: “The Beast who its teeth in her flesh doth bore. He who has failed, She who is no more. Now unto you falls a grievous chore, who carries blame for what fate had in store?”
- You can place the Man, Woman, or Snake in the new recess at the top of the puzzle box and a drawer will open containing the Apartment 201 Key.
Silent Hill 2 remake: Coin Cabinet puzzle – Hard difficulty
Once you have the coins and return to the cabinet you will find this poem:
“Three bright coins, three actors in play, yet within the shade, not one doth remain.
The one once so gallant has fled from day’s sheen, as far as he could go from the icon of sin.
The one whom he swore to shield in her life, now lays in a grave away from his site.”
- The Man should be on the far left in the shade.
- The icon of sin is the Snake which is on the far right.
- The Woman should be flipped to the grave and be on the right of the tree.
“His blade strikes that which from the roots doth rise, followed by guilt and the mark of demise.
The life he once had he has left behind, where once there was love, not a stone resides.”
- Turn the Man to the Sword and put him on the left of the tree.
- Turn the Snake to the Flower and place it in the middle.
- The Gravestone should be on the far left where the Man was.
“He kneels by the crown that casts a cruel shade onto the visage of her who did fade.
By them not a soul, not a sight, nor sound, and yet evil slithers upon radiant ground.”
- Turn back to the Man and place it to the left of the tree.
- Turn to the Woman and put her in the middle facing him.
- Turn to the Snake and place it on the far left.
“The Beast that from death and decay had spawned, He who has failed, She who’s now beyond.
“Now you pass the judgment on figures of play, and choose where the burden of sin doth lay.”
For this, it’s personal preference. You can decide whether you think the Man, Woman or Snake is at fault and put it in the top slot. Just a note: you can’t put the reverse sides here, so Flower, Sword or Grave won’t work.
If you want more help, check out our Silent Hill 2 remake Brookhaven Hospital walkthrough.