Silent Hill 2 remake: How to crack the safe in Jacks Inn
During the sequence where you’re escorting Maria through the fog in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you’ll eventually come across a sleazy motel on the edge of town.
When you arrive at Jacks Inn, there’s a safe in the office.
Silent Hill 2 remake: How to crack the safe in Jacks Inn – Normal Difficulty
The proper way to find the code is to check the motel rooms until you come upon a piece of paper that says, “One. One less. Three. One more. Eight. Three less. Zero. One More.”
Silent Hill 2 remake loves a bit of math. Let’s do the working out. One less than one is zero. One more than three is four. Three less than eight is five. One more than zero is one.
You could do the math on this or you could do what I did and enter the immersive sim code out of habit. Yes, the safe code is 0451. I don’t know why because this is about as far away from Deus Ex as you could possibly get, but here we are.
Inside you’ll find the Gate Key to exit the location. Easy peasy.
Silent Hill 2 remake: How to crack the safe in Jacks Inn – Hard Difficulty
This time you will find a bit of a story in room 107 rather than a simple math puzzle. If you look at the capitalized words, though, you will find a math puzzle hidden in the note.
It reads:
“ALL ROOMS need to be refurbished. Then we gotta MULTIPLY by the cost of labor. Then there’s the plumbing in the ROOMS UPSTAIRS. I swear, there are TIMES when I just wanna give up. I’m not THIRTY-THREE anymore. If we can make it all ADD up, maybe there is hope for the FIVE of us.”
All rooms refers to the number of rooms at the Inn which is 8, multiplied by the number of rooms upstairs which is 2. This is 16 which you then multiply by 33. Finally, you need to add 5.
This will earn you the safe code: 0533
