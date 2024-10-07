Video Games

Silent Hill 2 remake: How to crack the safe in Jacks Inn

Here’s a short guide to get you into the safe in Jacks Inn in the Silent Hill 2 remake

Kirk McKeand

Konami

During the sequence where you’re escorting Maria through the fog in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you’ll eventually come across a sleazy motel on the edge of town. 

When you arrive at Jacks Inn, there’s a safe in the office. 

Silent Hill 2 remake: How to crack the safe in Jacks Inn – Normal Difficulty

The proper way to find the code is to check the motel rooms until you come upon a piece of paper that says, “One. One less. Three. One more. Eight. Three less. Zero. One More.”

Silent Hill 2 remake loves a bit of math. Let’s do the working out. One less than one is zero. One more than three is four. Three less than eight is five. One more than zero is one. 

You could do the math on this or you could do what I did and enter the immersive sim code out of habit. Yes, the safe code is 0451. I don’t know why because this is about as far away from Deus Ex as you could possibly get, but here we are.

Inside you’ll find the Gate Key to exit the location. Easy peasy.

Silent Hill 2 remake: How to crack the safe in Jacks Inn – Hard Difficulty

This time you will find a bit of a story in room 107 rather than a simple math puzzle. If you look at the capitalized words, though, you will find a math puzzle hidden in the note.

It reads:

“ALL ROOMS need to be refurbished. Then we gotta MULTIPLY by the cost of labor. Then there’s the plumbing in the ROOMS UPSTAIRS. I swear, there are TIMES when I just wanna give up. I’m not THIRTY-THREE anymore. If we can make it all ADD up, maybe there is hope for the FIVE of us.”

All rooms refers to the number of rooms at the Inn which is 8, multiplied by the number of rooms upstairs which is 2. This is 16 which you then multiply by 33. Finally, you need to add 5.

This will earn you the safe code: 0533

Related: The best survival horror games.

Published
Kirk McKeand
KIRK MCKEAND

Kirk McKeand is the Content Director for GLHF.  A games media writer and editor from Lincoln, UK, he won a Games Media Award in 2014 in the Rising Star category. He has also been nominated for two Features Writer awards. He was also recognized in MCV's 30 Under 30 list in 2014. His favorite games are The Witcher 3, The Last of Us Part 2, Dishonored 2, Deus Ex, Bloodborne, Suikoden 2, and Final Fantasy 7.  You can buy Kirk McKeand's book, The History of the Stealth Game, in most bookstores in the US and UK.  With a foreword written by Arkane's Harvey Smith, The History of the Stealth Game dives deep into the shadows of game development, uncovering the surprising stories behind some of the industry's most formative video games.  He has written for IGN, Playboy, Vice, Eurogamer, Edge, Official PlayStation Magazine, Games Master, Official Xbox Magazine, USA Today's ForTheWin, Digital Spy, The Telegraph, International Business Times, and more.  Kirk was previously the Editor-in-Chief at TheGamer and Deputy Editor at VG247. These days he works as the Content Director for GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage, serving media partners across the globe.  You can check out Kirk McKeand's MuckRack profile for more.  Email: kirk.mckeand@glhf.gg

Home/Guides