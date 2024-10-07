Silent Hill 2 remake jukebox puzzle – how to fix the jukebox at Neely’s
When you first interact with the jukebox at Neely’s Bar in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you’ll see a broken record sticking out of the mechanism. Interacting with it causes it to spark and jam, spitting out the Broken Vinyl Record item.
Note: This puzzle solution has been tested and works on both normal and hard difficulty.
Before you move on, you can prep the jukebox for when you have a working record. Inside the jukebox are three things to interact with: a lever, the record holder, and a rotor on the right. Here’s the order you need to press them in.
- Attach the rotor on the right to the record tray.
- Pull the record tray arm back.
- Turn the rotor again.
- Push the lever down.
- Turn the rotor twice more.
A letter called Neely’s Bar Note on the bar nearby gives you two locations to check out: Saul Street Apartment 9 to the south and Groovy Music to the north.
Saul Apartments
Inside Saul Apartments there’s a room on the right blocked off by a wardrobe. Push it and enter the room, where you’ll find the Key for Apartment 5, a room upstairs. Inside, you can step through a crack in the wall to enter the apartment next door, and there’s another crack inside to bypass the furniture blocking the corridor. Hop out the window and use the fire escape to head up a floor.
Head into the room up top and into the bathroom, where you’ll find a hole in the wall to stick your hand into. Inside you’ll find the Jukebox Button. You can exit the apartments from the roof and head on to Groovy Music now.
Groovy Music
Kill the two monsters when you enter Groovy Music so you’re free to look around. At the back of the room, there’s an adjoining room that you can see through some glass windows — smash a window and climb through. Here you’ll find the Vinyl Glue and the other half of the Broken Vinyl Record. Head into your inventory and select “combine” on one of the three items, then select the other two, creating the Glued Up Vinyl Record. Now you can head back to Neely’s.
The Jukebox
Once back at Neely’s, you can use the Glued Up Vinyl Record on the jukebox straight away if you already set it up as the first part of this guide suggested. The records will then rise to the top and you can use the Jukebox Button on the left and Neely’s Bar Coin on the right of the machine. To get the record to play, you need to tap C-2. After a cutscene, the machine will spit out Neely’s Bar Key.
