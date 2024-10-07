Silent Hill 2 remake moth puzzle – how to crack the padlock with the symbols in the moth room
While searching for all the clock pieces in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you’ll find a door with M carved all over it. Inside, it’s moth city. The fluffy gits are everywhere.
Note: There are two separate solutions for normal and hard difficulty. Check the appropriate one before answering.
Silent Hill 2 remake moth puzzle – Normal difficulty
Inside, you’ll find a padlock chained to a door with some math equations chalked on the wall to the right. The sums are all based on symbols, which you’ll find in the area around you on the wings of giant moths. That’s right, it’s moth math.
So before you get to the math, you need to count up exactly how many of each symbol you have.
You can find one through the peephole on the left as you enter — it has a single skull. If you go into the main room, smash through the wall, and push a cupboard, you’ll reveal another moth next to it with two crescent moons.
There’s another on the armchair in the main room — two eclipses — and another with two more eclipses on a nearby stand.
On the right of that one, there’s another moth on a display stand with four crescent moons.
There are also three framed moths—one with two crescent moons, one with a skull, and one with an eclipse.
That means we have a total of:
- 2 skulls
- 8 moons
- 3 eclipses
Do the math on the locks, substituting the symbols for these numbers and you get the code: 373.
Silent Hill 2 remake moth puzzle – Hard difficulty
Hard difficulty is similar to normal difficulty in that you will need to look for all the moths in the room and count the number of symbols. However, there are different moths at this difficulty level.
The total of symbols at hard difficulty comes to:
- 2 skulls
- 8 moons
- 5 eclipses
The puzzle is also different; you will need to know your Order of Operations if you want to figure it out.
The first number is: moons + skulls - eclipses, leaving us with 5.
The second number is: eclipses x skulls - moons, making 2.
The final number asks you to complete the brackets before you do the last part. The first is skulls + moons making 10. Then divide by eclipses for 2.
This gives you the combination: 522.
Check our Silent Hill 2 remake review for the Video Games on SI verdict.