Video Games

Silent Hill 2 remake moth puzzle – how to crack the padlock with the symbols in the moth room

You’re surrounded by giant moth displays and there’s a lock with a math puzzle – here’s what you need to do

Kirk McKeand

Konami

While searching for all the clock pieces in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you’ll find a door with M carved all over it. Inside, it’s moth city. The fluffy gits are everywhere. 

Note: There are two separate solutions for normal and hard difficulty. Check the appropriate one before answering.

Silent Hill 2 remake moth puzzle – Normal difficulty

Inside, you’ll find a padlock chained to a door with some math equations chalked on the wall to the right. The sums are all based on symbols, which you’ll find in the area around you on the wings of giant moths. That’s right, it’s moth math.

So before you get to the math, you need to count up exactly how many of each symbol you have.

You can find one through the peephole on the left as you enter — it has a single skull. If you go into the main room, smash through the wall, and push a cupboard, you’ll reveal another moth next to it with two crescent moons.

There’s another on the armchair in the main room — two eclipses — and another with two more eclipses on a nearby stand.

On the right of that one, there’s another moth on a display stand with four crescent moons.

There are also three framed moths—one with two crescent moons, one with a skull, and one with an eclipse.

That means we have a total of:

  • 2 skulls
  • 8 moons
  • 3 eclipses 

Do the math on the locks, substituting the symbols for these numbers and you get the code: 373.

Silent Hill 2 remake moth puzzle – Hard difficulty

Hard difficulty is similar to normal difficulty in that you will need to look for all the moths in the room and count the number of symbols. However, there are different moths at this difficulty level.

The total of symbols at hard difficulty comes to:

  • 2 skulls
  • 8 moons
  • 5 eclipses 

The puzzle is also different; you will need to know your Order of Operations if you want to figure it out.

The first number is: moons + skulls - eclipses, leaving us with 5.

The second number is: eclipses x skulls - moons, making 2.

The final number asks you to complete the brackets before you do the last part. The first is skulls + moons making 10. Then divide by eclipses for 2.

This gives you the combination: 522.

Check our Silent Hill 2 remake review for the Video Games on SI verdict.

Published
Kirk McKeand
KIRK MCKEAND

Kirk McKeand is the Content Director for GLHF.  A games media writer and editor from Lincoln, UK, he won a Games Media Award in 2014 in the Rising Star category. He has also been nominated for two Features Writer awards. He was also recognized in MCV's 30 Under 30 list in 2014. His favorite games are The Witcher 3, The Last of Us Part 2, Dishonored 2, Deus Ex, Bloodborne, Suikoden 2, and Final Fantasy 7.  You can buy Kirk McKeand's book, The History of the Stealth Game, in most bookstores in the US and UK.  With a foreword written by Arkane's Harvey Smith, The History of the Stealth Game dives deep into the shadows of game development, uncovering the surprising stories behind some of the industry's most formative video games.  He has written for IGN, Playboy, Vice, Eurogamer, Edge, Official PlayStation Magazine, Games Master, Official Xbox Magazine, USA Today's ForTheWin, Digital Spy, The Telegraph, International Business Times, and more.  Kirk was previously the Editor-in-Chief at TheGamer and Deputy Editor at VG247. These days he works as the Content Director for GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage, serving media partners across the globe.  You can check out Kirk McKeand's MuckRack profile for more.  Email: kirk.mckeand@glhf.gg

Home/Guides