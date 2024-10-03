Silent Hill 2 remake release times for PC and PS5
The Silent Hill 2 remake release times are creeping up fast, as Bloober Team and Konami finally gear up to launch the hotly anticipated horror game remake over two years after first announcing it. Silent Hill 2 remake’s release times vary depending on which platform you’re playing on and where in the world you’re playing. For example, Steam users in the UK have to wait five hours longer to dive in, though Steam users in New York can play at the same time that it launches on PS5.
There’s no apparent pattern or reason, so we’ve broken down the Silent Hill 2 remake release times below to make figuring out when you can play a little easier.
Silent Hill 2 remake release times for PC
Silent Hill 2 remake’s official release time on Steam is October 8, 2024, at 12 a.m. Eastern. Here’s what that looks like for everywhere elase.
- 12 a.m. ET
- 9 p.m. PT (Ocotber 7, 2024)
- 1 a.m. BRST
- 5 a.m. BST
- 6 a.m. CEST
- 7 a.m. TRT
- 12 p.m. HKT
- 1 p.m. JST
- 4 p.m. AEDT
Silent Hill 2 remake release times for PS5
PS5 launch times are rather more straightforward. It’s just midnight local time in whatever time zone you’re in, though the US is an exception. It’s 12 a.m. Eastern, but 9 p.m. Pacific (October 7, 2024).
Silent Hill 2 remake is, as yet, not coming to Xbox or Windows, so naturally, you won’t be able to play it on either of those platforms on October 8, 2024.